Media sector seeks new powers to challenge Big Tech
Big Tech firms are clobbering traditional news organizations, media representatives told lawmakers Tuesday, asking for new authority to allow the struggling sector to team up against online platforms.
The comments came as the House Judiciary Committee opened the first in what is expected to be a series of hearings examining the dominance of Big Tech in several economic sectors.
Tuesday’s hearing sought to focus on the plight of news organizations, which have struggled to keep up with the dominance of Facebook and Google in online advertising.
“In effect, a couple of dominant tech platforms are acting as regulators of the digital news industry,” said David Chavern of the News Media Alliance, previously known as the Newspaper Association of America.
“The result of the tech platforms’ regulation of the news industry has been to siphon revenue away from news organizations.”
But Chavern said that rather than push for a breakup, Congress should pass a law giving the media sector its own antitrust exemption to better compete with Big Tech.
He cited the proposed Journalism Competition and Preservation Act as “an innovative, market-oriented solution” to the problem.
“Markets work best when different parties can negotiate with one another on reasonably even footing — and where both parties have some leverage to credibly withdraw from negotiations if the other side demands unreasonable or exploitative terms,” he said.
The bill “helps remedy this imbalance by allowing news organizations to bargain collectively against dominant tech platforms.”
David Pitofsky, general counsel at News Corp, which publishes the Wall Street Journal, offered similar remarks.
“If publishers could band together they might be able to use their collective leverage to bring the platforms to the negotiating table. But doing so is made impossible by the antitrust laws,” Pitofsky said.
Pitofsky said he is hopeful for “reinvigorated antitrust enforcement” but noted that this would “require years of investigation and litigation.”
“In the interim, news publishers need a fighting chance. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act is well-designed to help restore the proper balance between content generators and content distributors.”
Gene Kimmelman of the consumer group Public Knowledge said the news sector’s woes are deep but should be resolved through market forces.
“We do not believe this problem will be solved by allowing more consolidation of power, whether among platforms or media,” Kimmelman said.
“And we believe exceptions to the antitrust laws should be a tool of last resort, if they are ever used. Enabling excess market power to challenge the existing dominant platforms does nothing to address the long term need to develop market forces that promote strong local journalism.”
GOP lawmaker squirms as CNN’s Sciutto fact checks him on Trump stonewalling Congress
CNN's Jim Sciutto made things uncomfortable for Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) during a contentious interview about President Donald Trump's stonewalling of Congress.
At the start of the interview, Sciutto brought up Trump's recent decision to exert executive privilege over all documents related to the 2020 census, and he asked Reed whether voters "should be comfortable with the president making a broad protection of executive privilege over all documents related to a question requested by a sitting committee of their representatives in Congress?"
Reed, however, tried to dodge the question and made it sound like the president was engaging in routine activity meant to protect the executive branch of government.
Trump is telling aides he will ‘sue’ Democrats if they pursue impeachment: report
Democrats in the House of Representatives continue to be sharply divided on whether or not they should pursue impeachment of President Donald Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains adamantly opposed to impeachment, while lawmakers ranging from Rep. Maxine Waters to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are very much in favor of it. And President Trump, according the Washington Post, is claiming that he will “sue” Democrats if they pursue impeachment.
MSNBC’s Kellyanne Conway interview goes off the rails as she accuses network of lying about Mueller
Kellyanne Conway accused MSNBC broadcasters of lying about collusion by the Trump campaign in a freewheeling and combative appearance on the network.
The White House senior adviser insisted that President Donald Trump had cooperated fully with special counsel Robert Mueller, and said his report had ultimately cleared him and his associates of wrongdoing -- but she said House Democrats and the media were trying to redo the investigation to obtain different results.
"I'll point you back to when the Mueller report first came out, journalists like you were asking us, well, when will you move on, how long will you keep on sort of preening and saying there is nothing in the Mueller report other than what we have already known?" Conway said. "Yet it's them who are in Congress trying to do a do-over of a report that is the authoritative, definitive, conclusive and final word on what was investigated. It was meant to be investigating collusion by a foreign government in a campaign that I ran to a successful end, and we already, as a nation, have spent 22 months and tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer money."