Megan Rapinoe serves up the perfect response to Trump with critical goals in World Cup victory over France
Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe scored both United States goals in the USA’s 2 -1 World Cup victory over France.
Rapinoe has been publicly feuding with President Donald Trump, saying that even if invited, “I’m not going to the f*cking White House.”
Trump had lashed out at Rapinoe on Twitter.
Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level…ADVERTISEMENT
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019
In response, her teammate Ali Krieger also declined any White House invitation.
In regards to the “President’s” tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well. I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable.
— Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) June 26, 2019
In the end, Rapinoe replied to Trump on the field.
How you like me now, Trump???? #USAvFRA pic.twitter.com/kcxGXiNJrZ
— nobody (@rlrctwitt) June 28, 2019