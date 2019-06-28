Megan Rapinoe serves up the perfect response to Trump with critical goals in World Cup victory over France

Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe scored both United States goals in the USA’s 2 -1 World Cup victory over France.

Rapinoe has been publicly feuding with President Donald Trump, saying that even if invited, “I’m not going to the f*cking White House.”

Trump had lashed out at Rapinoe on Twitter.

Women's soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is "not going to the F…ing White House if we win." Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

In response, her teammate Ali Krieger also declined any White House invitation.

In regards to the “President’s” tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well. I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable. — Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) June 26, 2019

In the end, Rapinoe replied to Trump on the field.