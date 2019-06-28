Quantcast
Megan Rapinoe serves up the perfect response to Trump with critical goals in World Cup victory over France

Published

1 min ago

on

Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe scored both United States goals in the USA’s 2 -1 World Cup victory over France.

Rapinoe has been publicly feuding with President Donald Trump, saying that even if invited, “I’m not going to the f*cking White House.”

Trump had lashed out at Rapinoe on Twitter.

In response, her teammate Ali Krieger also declined any White House invitation.

In the end, Rapinoe replied to Trump on the field.

