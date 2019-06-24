Meghan McCain compares herself to Trump rape accuser: ‘I’m going to get raked over the coals’ for doubting her
Meghan McCain doesn’t doubt E. Jean Carroll’s “pain” — but she has some possible doubts about her claims that she was raped by President Donald Trump.
“The View” co-host agreed with New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, who wants to open an investigation into the author and columnist’s allegations, but McCain cast doubts on the story.
“I think, 100 percent, we should open up that investigation,” McCain said. “I think she deserves that.”
But McCain admitted she wasn’t entirely convinced by her claims.
“I watched the entire CNN interview, and she said well, maybe — maybe,” McCain said. “She seemed — she also seemed at the time of this interview sort of — she didn’t seem to realize how big of a thing this would be, accusing our president of rape. It’s not that I don’t believe President Trump isn’t capable of sexual assault and raping women. of course, we all heard of the ‘grab them in the blank’ tape.”
McCain said she overcame her skepticism about Stormy Daniels, but she cited actress Asia Argento and Brett Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick as reasons to doubt Carroll.
“I’m a politician’s daughter, I have been lied to my entire life by people, and Argento revealed she had actually herself sexually assaulted a minor, and then reached an agreement where her boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, who later committed suicide, paid off — the actor’s name was Jimmy Bennett, $330,000,” she said. “I always ask questions, and it’s not that I don’t believe women, as you said. It is something that brings on so much cultural shame and it’s so horrific. It’s one of the most horrific things you could ever think of happening as a woman.”
McCain couldn’t say whether she believed Carroll, and said she just didn’t know.
“I know this probably makes me unpopular in this space,” McCain said, “but I believe that something happened, and I believe — but she has been accusing a lot of other very prominent famous men of sexual assault, and I believe of rape, and again, it’s like I was scared to even come out here and say that, but I would prefer to be honest with the audience and I would like to open up the investigation. I would like to know more information.”
Co-host Sunny Hostin pointed out that vanishingly few rape allegations were false.
“I mean, the prevalence of false reporting is between 2 percent and 10 percent,” Hostin said. “Most women do not lie about rape because people don’t believe them, because they get raked over the coals.”
McCain argued that her doubts should be taken seriously because she risked angering the audience by questioning Carroll’s allegations.
“Can I just say one more thing before you talk?” McCain said. “I 100 percent came out here assuming I’m going to be raked over the coals, but I would rather be honest with this audience and with all of you than sit here and lie because it’s going to make my life easier in the media.”
CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin schools Kellyanne Conway for clinging to her White House job despite violating federal rules
The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from engaging in partisan attacks that can be construed as campaign-related. In June, the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), a government watchdog group, found that Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway violated the law by “disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media." They called on President Donald Trump to fire Conway.
“Ms. Conway’s violations, if left unpunished, would send a message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act’s restrictions. Her actions thus erode the principal foundation of our democratic system—the rule of law,” the OSC said in a statement.
Report the urgency! This is a climate emergency!’: 70 arrested outside New York Times demanding paper treat climate like the crisis it is
Hundreds of people descended on the headquarters of the New York Times on Saturday to demand the "paper of record" drastically improve its coverage of the global climate crisis and specifically demanded its reporters refer to the situation as a "climate emergency" in alignment with what the world's scientific community is warning.
Coordinated by Extinction Rebellion NYC, 70 people were reported arrested after the group staged a sit-in on Eight Avenue in midtown Manhattan in order to bring attention to the failure of the paper—and that of the journalism industry overall—to adequately report on the global urgency of skyrocketing greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere, rapidly warming oceans, and all the associated perils that result. The group hung banners in front of the Times building as well as from the Port Authority Bus Terminal on the other side of the street.
Fox News report slams homeless shelters as ‘the most dangerous places in the world’
Business anchor Charles Payne reported on Fox News on Monday about the dangers posed by homeless shelters, calling them "the most dangerous places in the world."
As part of a series of segments on the homeless population in the U.S., Payne slammed San Diego -- even though the city's homeless numbers have gone down.
"This feels like a cosmetic solution," Payne opined. "And I know homeless people, particularly in New York and they hate the shelters. Shelters, you get ripped off, you get beaten up."
"They are the most dangerous places in the world, a homeless shelter," the anchor added.