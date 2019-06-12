Meghan McCain drowned in laughter after complaining about people leaving White House for reality TV
Meghan McCain drew unintentional laughter after complaining that one-time White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci might join the cast of a reality TV show.
Scaramucci’s wife Deidre Ball is reportedly being considered to join the cast of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City,” and her husband — who served 11 tumultuous days in President Donald Trump’s administration — briefly appeared as a contestant CBS’ “Celebrity Big Brother.”
“As a loyal ‘Housewives’ watcher — tonight at 9, I have it DVR’d, I’m very excited — it is a perfect cast right now, they don’t need her,” McCain said. “It is a perfect cast. I don’t want any new people joining. I’m totally fine, and I don’t think we should be rewarding bad behavior.”
She questioned Scaramucci’s motives for joining the Trump administration, and she complained that his post-government reality TV career diminished the White House.
“Anthony Scaramucci joined our government to only be on TV,” McCain said. “If this is someone using the White House to be on reality television, I don’t support it. I don’t like it.”
Host Whoopi Goldberg burst into laughter, and was quickly joined by the audience.
“You know why I’m laughing?” Goldberg said, through guffaws.
“Did I say something funny?” McCain said.
“People using reality TV to get on the White House,” Goldberg offered, and then co-host Sunny Hostin started laughing, too.
McCain still didn’t seem to understand.
“I love reality TV,” McCain said. “I’m a ‘Housewife’ fanatic. I would like to keep the separation of reality TV and government.”
“Too late,” Goldberg said, and the other three co-hosts joined in. “Too late.”
McCain hung her head, finally understanding the laughter.
“This whole administration is one big reality show,” co-host Joy Behar said, and McCain insisted she knew and then laughed herself.
“That’s what made me laugh,” Goldberg said. “We’re talking about the biggest bonehead on reality TV — we’re in it.”
McCain then tried to steer the topic back to “Real Housewives.”
“They don’t need her,” she said. “It’s a great cast, except for Barbara. I don’t like her as much, but it’s okay.”
Republican witness at Mueller hearing: Kushner and Trump Jr. became ‘beholden to Putin’ by taking meeting
On Wednesday, Robert Anderson -- former FBI assistant director of National Security -- testified before Congress about the findings of the Mueller report. Anderson denounced Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner for meeting with Kremlin agents.
He noted that Russia gained a foothold in the administration by having agents meet with people close to the President.
"That's where it starts. You're talking to people who are around the President or potential President of the United States," Anderson said. "From that point on you have a voice inside you can filter information to."
"I think Russia looked at this way in advance on how to potentially target incoming administrations," he continued.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez scorches Kris Kobach at Census hearing: ‘I want to know about the racism’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Wednesday lambasted the Trump administration and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for a plot to include a citizenship question on the census.
At a House Oversight hearing, Ocasio-Cortez demanded to get to the bottom of how the Trump administration short-circuited the process of creating a census so that the citizenship question could be included.
"The Census is a constitutionally mandated operation that we are required to implement every 10 years," she told the committee. "Any change to the census -- the addition of a question -- usually takes five years of a process to make sure that it is vetted, that every word has been tested, to make sure that it is effective because it is one of the most important things that we do."