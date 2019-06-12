Meghan McCain drowned in laughter after complaining about people leaving White House for reality TV

Meghan McCain drew unintentional laughter after complaining that one-time White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci might join the cast of a reality TV show.

Scaramucci’s wife Deidre Ball is reportedly being considered to join the cast of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City,” and her husband — who served 11 tumultuous days in President Donald Trump’s administration — briefly appeared as a contestant CBS’ “Celebrity Big Brother.”

“As a loyal ‘Housewives’ watcher — tonight at 9, I have it DVR’d, I’m very excited — it is a perfect cast right now, they don’t need her,” McCain said. “It is a perfect cast. I don’t want any new people joining. I’m totally fine, and I don’t think we should be rewarding bad behavior.”

She questioned Scaramucci’s motives for joining the Trump administration, and she complained that his post-government reality TV career diminished the White House.

“Anthony Scaramucci joined our government to only be on TV,” McCain said. “If this is someone using the White House to be on reality television, I don’t support it. I don’t like it.”

Host Whoopi Goldberg burst into laughter, and was quickly joined by the audience.

“You know why I’m laughing?” Goldberg said, through guffaws.

“Did I say something funny?” McCain said.

“People using reality TV to get on the White House,” Goldberg offered, and then co-host Sunny Hostin started laughing, too.

McCain still didn’t seem to understand.

“I love reality TV,” McCain said. “I’m a ‘Housewife’ fanatic. I would like to keep the separation of reality TV and government.”

“Too late,” Goldberg said, and the other three co-hosts joined in. “Too late.”

McCain hung her head, finally understanding the laughter.

“This whole administration is one big reality show,” co-host Joy Behar said, and McCain insisted she knew and then laughed herself.

“That’s what made me laugh,” Goldberg said. “We’re talking about the biggest bonehead on reality TV — we’re in it.”

McCain then tried to steer the topic back to “Real Housewives.”

“They don’t need her,” she said. “It’s a great cast, except for Barbara. I don’t like her as much, but it’s okay.”