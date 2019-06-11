Meghan McCain thrilled by applause for ‘ignoring’ Mueller’s findings — only to find out it’s just her friend
Meghan McCain was pleasantly surprised by applause after she dismissed John Dean’s testimony, only to find out it came from a friend of hers.
“The View” co-host frequently complains that her viewpoints meet disagreement from her colleagues and audience members, so she seemed genuinely astonished that her controversial opinion found support.
“He wrote a book in 2004 called ‘Worse Than Watergate,'” McCain said. “He then wrote an essay called ‘George W. Bush Is The New Richard M. Nixon,’ both wiretapped illegally and impeachably. I’m always very wary of any public figure who compares everyone to Hitler or to Nixon, and this is someone’s sense of — by the way, he was part of the coverup, part of the Nixon coverup, so he spent his legal career atoning for the illegal activity that he’s done and he also went to jail for it.”
McCain said the House Judiciary Hearing wouldn’t change public perception about Trump, and would only help get him re-elected.
“This didn’t move the needle for me one way or the other in regards to the present,” she said. “I get that he gets to compare it. I think if we had Joy (Behar) here she would concede this is nothing like President Bush. So I think Democrats get out of their skis all the time, and not to sort of abuse an old adage, but it is how we got President Trump and it’s how you get people like me ignoring what’s going on.”
“I would like to hear from the actors right now who are being accused of having — Mueller or whomever — who have to do with the president times and the present that we’re living in,” McCain added.
Host Whoopi Goldberg started to respond when she was interrupted with some applause, and McCain rushed to thank them.
“Oh, thank you, that never happens — thank you,” McCain said, before recognizing who started it. “Oh hi, that’s my friend, sorry. Of course, you’re clapping, so sorry. Thank you.”
Breaking Banner
Right-wing pastor goes off the rails against ‘sodomites’ ahead of his ‘Make America Straight Again’ conference
A right-wing pastor is riffing off the slogan from President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign to launch bigoted attacks against the LGBTQ community this week.
Local news station Spectrum News 13 reports that Pastor Patrick Boyle of the Revival Baptist Church in Clermont, Florida is hosting a conference called "Make America Straight Again" that aims to rile up Christian prejudices against gay and trans Americans.
In an interview with Spectrum News 13, Boyle emphasized that his church isn't trying to even reach out to the LGBT community in the hopes of converting them -- rather, he wants to remind his Christian flock of how unacceptable their behavior is.
Breaking Banner
Jon Stewart shreds Congress in testimony on 9/11 responders: ‘I’m tired of hearing it’s a New York issue’
Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart on Tuesday lashed out at the U.S. Congress for failing to take care of 9/11 first responders.
"I can tell you, I'm pretty sure what's going to happen five years from now," Stewart told members of the House Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. "The idea that you can only get them five more years [of health care benefits] because you're not quite sure what's going to happen five years from now -- I'm pretty sure I can tell you what's going to happen."
"More of these men and women are going to get sick and they are going to die!" the former host said. "And I'm awfully tired of hearing that it's a 9/11-New York issue. Al Qaeda didn't shout, 'Death to Tribeca!' They attacked America and these men and women and their response to it is what brought our country back."
Russian police drop charges against investigative journalist
Russian police said Tuesday they would drop drug charges against an investigative journalist and free him from house arrest, in a rare climbdown by law enforcement following a public outcry.
Ivan Golunov, a 36-year-old reporter with independent media outlet Meduza, was arrested last week on charges supporters said were trumped up to punish him for his investigative work.
"Today he will be released from house arrest and charges lifted," Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said in a statement.
Kolokoltsev said he would seek President Vladimir Putin's permission to sack the head of a Moscow police department and another senior official in charge of drug control in Moscow.