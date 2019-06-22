Merkel says neo-Nazis must be tackled ‘without taboos’
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said Germany must resist neo-Nazis “without any taboos” following the killing of a local politician by a suspected right-wing extremist.
Such violence “must be resisted from the outset and without any taboos,” Merkel said during an address to the Protestant Church Congress in the western city of Dortmund.
“This is why the state is called upon (to act) at all levels and the federal government takes this very, very seriously,” said Merkel.
Her remarks came days after police arrested an alleged neo-Nazi for shooting dead Kassel city local politician Walter Luebcke — Merkel’s fellow Christan Democrat — at his home in the western town on June 2.
The 45-year-old killer has allegedly blamed his action on his anger at an influx of refugees and migrants to Germany.
Several other German politicians believed sympathetic to the migrant cause have been threatened, and that, coupled with the Luebcke shooting, prompted Merkel to speak out.
“This is not just a terrible act but also a major challenge for us to examine on all fronts where there are extreme-right tendencies,” said Merkel.
Hours before her speech, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had warned on Twitter that “Germany has a terrorism problem.
“We have more than 12,000 violent rightwing extremists in our country,” said Maas, lamenting that 450 of them were able to stay underground “even though they are the subject of an arrest warrant.”
Maas, a Social Democrat coalition partner of Merkel, said Germans had to call out extremist behaviour for what it is and said they must “not concede a millimetre to enemies of freedom.”
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer meanwhile warned of a “very dangerous development” and said the government would be looking at ways of placing restrictions on the far right.
“This killing moves me to do everything possible to reinforce security,” Seehofer, a member of the Christian Democrats’ conservative partner the Christian Social Union, told the Funke media group in an interview.
One mooted restriction is curbing the right to express extremist views online and making them subject to legal action for “inciting hatred.”
Seehofer said Berlin would assess how constitutionally it might take even tougher measures and deprive some people of their basic rights.
“Ours is the ministry in charged of questions touching on the constitution. We shall seriously examine the possibilities,” Seehofer told Funke.
Peter Tauber, a Merkel ally and former CDU general secretary, urged that “enemies of the constitution” should be deprived of certain rights including to express their views publicly and to hold meetings.
Fox News host Sean Hannity warns Iran: ‘You’re going to get the living crap bombed out of you’
Fox News host Sean Hannity opened his show Thursday with a pledge that President Donald Trump would soon declare war on Iran unless the Gulf country takes advantage of a "small window" for peace.
Hannity said that if the "mullahs are smart enough," then they will take a rapidly fading option to de-escalate the situation with the U.S. after Iran shot down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone Thursday. If not, Hannity said, Trump will have "no choice" but to "bomb the hell out of" the country.
Hannity, who acts as an informal adviser to the president, noted that Trump said "clearly during the campaign" that he "does not want war" and is "not interested" in "another, you know, years and years long international entanglement."
After Oregon Republicans scurry off to avoid voting on climate bill, Governor Kate Brown sends state police to bring them back
"It is absolutely unacceptable that the Senate Republicans would turn their backs on their constituents who they are honor-bound to represent here in this building."
The prospect of mitigating the climate crisis sent Oregon state Senate Republicans scurrying into hiding Thursday, fleeing a vote that would place strong restrictions on emissions in the state.
On Friday, Governor Kate Brown ordered the Oregon State Police to locate the 11 senators and bring them back to do their jobs.
CNN’s Tapper busts Trump for lying about Pentagon’s Iran attack casualty numbers
In a pair of tweets on late Friday night, CNN host Jake Tapper reported that a Department of Defense official claimed Donald Trump was lying when he said he was given collateral damage assessments at the last minute which caused him to call off a military assault on Iran on Thursday night.
According to Tapper: "Defense official tells me: 'Collateral damage assessments or battle damage assessments are one of the first things that happen in these planning meetings when coming up with options for the president."