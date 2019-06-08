Quantcast
Mexico joins the New York Times in debunking Trump’s claims about what he got for calling off his trade war

Published

36 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s claims about why he ended his trade war with Mexico collapsed under scrutiny during the first 24-hours after he claimed victory.

On Saturday, The New York Times published a bombshell report that Mexico’s supposed concessions had actually been agreed to before Trump launched his trade war. That fact essentially made Trump’s claims of victory — or even the need to launch the trade war in the first place — were all based on lies.

However, Trump didn’t just claim victory on the trade war, he said he’d additionally won a side dea.

Trump blasted for trying to ‘cover up his abject failure’ with a brazen lie about his trade war with Mexico

Mexican officials said that never occurred, Bloomberg News reported.

“President Donald Trump boasted of “large” agricultural sales to Mexico as part of a deal reached Friday on border security and illegal immigration that averted the threat of U.S. tariffs, but the deal as released had none, and three Mexican officials say they’re not aware of any side accord,” Bloomberg reported. “Increasing Mexico’s purchases from the U.S. wasn’t discussed during the three days of talks in Washington that led up to Friday’s agreement, said the three people with knowledge of the deliberations who weren’t authorized to speak publicly.”

There might not even be a mechanism for such discussions to ever occur.

“Mexico has no state-owned agricultural conglomerate to buy food products or handle distribution, or a government program that could buy farm equipment for delivery to producers,” Bloomberg noted.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Chick-fil-A complaints ignored by voters as San Antonio mayor wins re-election in Saturday runoff

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 8, 2019

By

San Antonio Mayor Ron NirenBerg was re-elected on Saturday in a runoff that KENS-TV described as "brawling."

"Nirenberg had 51.56 percent of the votes and District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse had 48.44 percent following the count of early votes, a 2,775 vote advantage for the incumbent mayor," KENS-TV reported. "With more than 97 percent of votes counted on election, Nirenberg had retained a lead of more than 2,600 votes."

‘Leader of the Free World’ spent Saturday watching TV before golfing — followed by more cable news and tweeting

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump enjoyed a leisurely day of cable news and golf on Saturday.

As he admitted on Twitter, Trump watched MSNBC on Saturday morning.

Then, according to pool reports, Trump left the White House at 9:35 a.m. for Trump National Golf Club.

Trump did not return to the White House until approximately 4:00 p.m.

By 7:44 p.m. the commander-in-chief was tweeting about watching Fox News.

