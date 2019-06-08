Mexico joins the New York Times in debunking Trump’s claims about what he got for calling off his trade war

President Donald Trump’s claims about why he ended his trade war with Mexico collapsed under scrutiny during the first 24-hours after he claimed victory.

On Saturday, The New York Times published a bombshell report that Mexico’s supposed concessions had actually been agreed to before Trump launched his trade war. That fact essentially made Trump’s claims of victory — or even the need to launch the trade war in the first place — were all based on lies.

However, Trump didn’t just claim victory on the trade war, he said he’d additionally won a side dea.

Mexican officials said that never occurred, Bloomberg News reported.

“President Donald Trump boasted of “large” agricultural sales to Mexico as part of a deal reached Friday on border security and illegal immigration that averted the threat of U.S. tariffs, but the deal as released had none, and three Mexican officials say they’re not aware of any side accord,” Bloomberg reported. “Increasing Mexico’s purchases from the U.S. wasn’t discussed during the three days of talks in Washington that led up to Friday’s agreement, said the three people with knowledge of the deliberations who weren’t authorized to speak publicly.”

There might not even be a mechanism for such discussions to ever occur.

“Mexico has no state-owned agricultural conglomerate to buy food products or handle distribution, or a government program that could buy farm equipment for delivery to producers,” Bloomberg noted.