Trump blasted for trying to ‘cover up his abject failure’ with a brazen lie about his trade war with Mexico

President Donald Trump was roasted online after The New York Times revealed that Mexico had already agreed to most of their concessions — before the president even launched his trade war.

“The deal to avert tariffs that President Trump announced with great fanfare on Friday night consists largely of actions that Mexico had already promised to take in prior discussions with the United States over the past several months, according to officials from both countries who are familiar with the negotiations,” The Times reported.

On Twitter, the president’s favorite social media platform, the criticism was quick and harsh.

Here is what some people were saying:

So, that's a lie. Call it a lie. Donald lied about an agreement with Mexico made months ago. https://t.co/vQYsgua9CQ — James Emmett is going to be okay…maybe. (@jamesbemmett) June 8, 2019

“It was unclear whether Mr. Trump believed that the agreement truly represented new and broader concessions.” https://t.co/N8iw7yMOzh — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 8, 2019

On the 70th anniversary of the publication of Orwell's 1984 https://t.co/USIc4MYOYK — Raju Narisetti (@raju) June 8, 2019

Politicians feed you what they want you to hear. Journalism feeds you a steady diet of truth. https://t.co/7moiSl7SCW — Noah Pransky (@noahpransky) June 8, 2019

Why does our media keep on taking the bait? He lies, deflects and gaslights our nation daily. His objective is to get media to react to every single thing he says, which they always do, and everything he says is a lie. Focus on his crimes. cc @washingtonpost @RepAdamSchiff — Jeff Scott (@_jeffscott) June 8, 2019

Impressive that the NYT popped the MAGAt bubble so soon after the "deal." Much better than the fluff after the first North Korea meeting. Took about two months before journalists finally realized that Trump accomplished nothing. — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) June 8, 2019

I love how we exist in a constant state of “Is he inept or is he deceitful?” pic.twitter.com/JO7LksVDlV — Kevin (@KevinAllenSmith) June 8, 2019

