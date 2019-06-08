Trump blasted for trying to ‘cover up his abject failure’ with a brazen lie about his trade war with Mexico
President Donald Trump was roasted online after The New York Times revealed that Mexico had already agreed to most of their concessions — before the president even launched his trade war.
“The deal to avert tariffs that President Trump announced with great fanfare on Friday night consists largely of actions that Mexico had already promised to take in prior discussions with the United States over the past several months, according to officials from both countries who are familiar with the negotiations,” The Times reported.
On Twitter, the president’s favorite social media platform, the criticism was quick and harsh.
Here is what some people were saying:
So. He’s. Lying. https://t.co/VwRx8I2Agx
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 8, 2019
So, that's a lie. Call it a lie. Donald lied about an agreement with Mexico made months ago. https://t.co/vQYsgua9CQ
— James Emmett is going to be okay…maybe. (@jamesbemmett) June 8, 2019
Seriously the very least shocking bit of news in the world.
We all get it. The President lies. He's like a lying Tasmanian Devil, spinning and lying, lying and spinning, twirling, little thunderclouds swirling around him. https://t.co/fRiXIj9BoO
— Rebecca Cusey (@rebecca_cusey) June 8, 2019
BREAKING: Looks like Trump's deal with Mexico he announces yesterday was made months ago- that means Trump used D-Day celebrations as a prop for his charade. This is DESPICABLE: https://t.co/wIVM0NwJhv
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 8, 2019
I'm stunned. I'm shocked. Trump bullshits everyone again.
Here's my shocked face. https://t.co/0FKhiKM5dr pic.twitter.com/SNk1KZmlbW
— Wakandan War Dog (@Kennymack1971) June 8, 2019
Wait, did the president lie. https://t.co/hBWqKr132l
— Some More News (@SomeMoreNews) June 8, 2019
Reality show president is so bad at this job. https://t.co/wTNUZifxXh
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) June 8, 2019
I knew something was off. https://t.co/c1AsApuVC6
— Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) June 8, 2019
So Trump lied.
Mexico Agreed to Take Border Actions Months Before Trump Announced Tariff Deal https://t.co/OQDdcXgFUL
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 8, 2019
Everything he says is a lie.
Every. Single. Fucking. Thing. https://t.co/ZffOH0j7DV
— Donnie Cash/ Exec Director of Special Projects (@donniecash818) June 8, 2019
In other words, @realdonaldtrump backtracked and tried to cover up his abject failure. https://t.co/Z14LnsyMR2
— JoeTrudeau (@IAmJoeTrudeau) June 8, 2019
Trump got nothing.https://t.co/J2oxD6ny7l
— Bill Prady (@billprady) June 8, 2019
“It was unclear whether Mr. Trump believed that the agreement truly represented new and broader concessions.” https://t.co/N8iw7yMOzh
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 8, 2019
Shocked, I’m shocked. #WorstPresidentEver https://t.co/CXqlGXQIYB
— Rep. Brian S. King (@RepBrianKing) June 8, 2019
It’s almost like @realDonaldTrump creates a crisis, bitches about it, and magically “solves” it. And lies about it the entire way through. https://t.co/NCFUgyJ9bQ
— magicfreak81 (@magicfreak81) June 8, 2019
On the 70th anniversary of the publication of Orwell's 1984 https://t.co/USIc4MYOYK
— Raju Narisetti (@raju) June 8, 2019
Politicians feed you what they want you to hear. Journalism feeds you a steady diet of truth. https://t.co/7moiSl7SCW
— Noah Pransky (@noahpransky) June 8, 2019
Trump, o vendedor vigarista de sempre https://t.co/BBY77eTH32
— Caio Blinder (@caioblinder) June 8, 2019
Told you so. https://t.co/zPvRVA5tLi https://t.co/frFaOZD4Mb
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 8, 2019
Terms to the Mexico crisis were settled months ago.
Tяump is gaslighting US again. https://t.co/6THc69BhMS
— David R•lst•n (@dr0lst0n) June 8, 2019
So the great negotiator got a deal consisting of actions his since fired DHS team negotiated, which his new “tough” team couldn’t substantially improve & which no one knows if it will work. But, he got to be the focus of attention, so he’ll call it a win. https://t.co/u7Dk9mYCYi
— Glenn Patterson (@glennnb) June 8, 2019
OMG Trump creates these fake situations to try and make himself look good. It’s pathological. And his cult eats it up.#SaturdayThoughts
—https://t.co/VU3HhVsvqd via @nytimes
— Lazy Circles (@LazyCircles) June 8, 2019
Looks like our liar-in-chief tried to pull a fast one. Typical con artist carnival barker trick. https://t.co/bkUHeQz0Wj
— Rick Smith (@RickSmithShow) June 8, 2019
There’s the truth. Another fake crisis for a staged victory when plans were already in place. Trump is always a con artist. https://t.co/TCDHIyUsx3
— Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) June 8, 2019
The Art of the (previously made) Deal https://t.co/UgriWLzZ48
— Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) June 8, 2019
Nothing like trying to make hay out of old news. https://t.co/kafEmJf46C via @nytimes
— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) June 8, 2019
Not quite: https://t.co/v7Vi1m98E5 https://t.co/Dfi8vMhzif
— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) June 8, 2019
And, as of on que, the so-called deal to avert tariffs on Mexico “consists largely of actions that Mexico had already promised to take in prior discussions w/the US over the past several months”. The victory claim is just another Trump con job. https://t.co/BHrplohBJA
— David Leopold (@DavidLeopold) June 8, 2019
The Art of the Con.
(By the say, Trump did not write "Art of the Deal.)https://t.co/J2oxD6ny7l
— Bill Prady (@billprady) June 8, 2019
All theater.https://t.co/4J6QhOnwk2 via @nytimes
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) June 8, 2019
But but but but that would mean….
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 8, 2019
Most of us knew this was all campaign theater.
— C. Graham Rombough (@WordmanCGR) June 8, 2019
Lol the new agreement is that someone read the old agreement to Trump
— The Glare (@TheGlare_TM) June 8, 2019
Why does our media keep on taking the bait? He lies, deflects and gaslights our nation daily. His objective is to get media to react to every single thing he says, which they always do, and everything he says is a lie.
Focus on his crimes.
cc @washingtonpost @RepAdamSchiff
— Jeff Scott (@_jeffscott) June 8, 2019
Impressive that the NYT popped the MAGAt bubble so soon after the "deal." Much better than the fluff after the first North Korea meeting. Took about two months before journalists finally realized that Trump accomplished nothing.
— Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) June 8, 2019
He wrecked the stock market for nothing
— freehawk (@freehawk) June 8, 2019
It has been very clear to me this is nothing but a shitshow since day one. Nobody announced tariffs like that and then struck a deal. Sadly the Mexicans have no choice but to play along with the 45th- to show China Xi
— Alice Chen (@AliceCh76224366) June 8, 2019
I love how we exist in a constant state of “Is he inept or is he deceitful?” pic.twitter.com/JO7LksVDlV
— Kevin (@KevinAllenSmith) June 8, 2019
He lied. Say it: "He lied."
— Tyler Green (@TylerGreenBooks) June 8, 2019
Predictable. In fact, it was predicted. BY EVERYBODY!!!!
— Ring Ding (@scottakruh) June 8, 2019
Trump blasted for trying to ‘cover up his abject failure’ with a brazen lie about his trade war with Mexico
President Donald Trump was roasted online after The New York Times revealed that Mexico had already agreed to most of their concessions -- before the president even launched his trade war.
“The deal to avert tariffs that President Trump announced with great fanfare on Friday night consists largely of actions that Mexico had already promised to take in prior discussions with the United States over the past several months, according to officials from both countries who are familiar with the negotiations,” The Times reported.
BUSTED: Trump claimed victory on his trade war — even though Mexico had agreed to the actions before he launched it
President Donald Trump declared victory in his trade war with Mexico on Friday night, a position that fell apart under New York Times scrutiny on Saturday.
"The deal to avert tariffs that President Trump announced with great fanfare on Friday night consists largely of actions that Mexico had already promised to take in prior discussions with the United States over the past several months, according to officials from both countries who are familiar with the negotiations," The Times reported.
