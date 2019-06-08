Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump blasted for trying to ‘cover up his abject failure’ with a brazen lie about his trade war with Mexico

Published

14 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was roasted online after The New York Times revealed that Mexico had already agreed to most of their concessions — before the president even launched his trade war.

“The deal to avert tariffs that President Trump announced with great fanfare on Friday night consists largely of actions that Mexico had already promised to take in prior discussions with the United States over the past several months, according to officials from both countries who are familiar with the negotiations,” The Times reported.

On Twitter, the president’s favorite social media platform, the criticism was quick and harsh.

Here is what some people were saying:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Facebook

Trump blasted for trying to ‘cover up his abject failure’ with a brazen lie about his trade war with Mexico

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was roasted online after The New York Times revealed that Mexico had already agreed to most of their concessions -- before the president even launched his trade war.

“The deal to avert tariffs that President Trump announced with great fanfare on Friday night consists largely of actions that Mexico had already promised to take in prior discussions with the United States over the past several months, according to officials from both countries who are familiar with the negotiations,” The Times reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Trump claimed victory on his trade war — even though Mexico had agreed to the actions before he launched it

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump declared victory in his trade war with Mexico on Friday night, a position that fell apart under New York Times scrutiny on Saturday.

"The deal to avert tariffs that President Trump announced with great fanfare on Friday night consists largely of actions that Mexico had already promised to take in prior discussions with the United States over the past several months, according to officials from both countries who are familiar with the negotiations," The Times reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Eleven things Nancy Pelosi gets wrong about impeachment

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 8, 2019

By

At one point, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reluctance to pursue impeachment could certainly be defended as both politically and constitutionally prudent, even if President Trump had clearly committed impeachable offenses. Waiting for Robert Mueller's final report (even in redacted form) before moving forward was a defensible, deliberative position.

This article first appeared in Salon.

But that time is gone, and Pelosi’s position no longer makes any coherent sense. "Trump deserves impeachment — so let’s defeat him at the ballot box" is not a sound argument, especially from an institutionalist perspective. There's also no guarantee it will work, as Adam Jentleson, former chief deputy to Sen. Harry Reid, points out at GQ: Remember how Democrats cleverly chose not to fight for Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination, relying on defeating Trump in 2016 instead?

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]