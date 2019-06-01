Mexico’s president says he’s confident US will negotiate on tariffs
Mexico’s president said Saturday he thinks US officials are prepared to negotiate on President Donald Trump’s threat to use tariffs as a tool to fight illegal migration across the border.
“There is willingness on the part of US government officials to establish dialogue and reach agreements and compromises,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news conference.
He did not say what gave him reason to believe this.
Lopez Obrador said a Mexican delegation led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will meet Wednesday in Washington with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss the surprise tariff announcement Trump made on Thursday.
The US president said tariffs starting at five percent and gradually increasing to 25 percent will be applied to all Mexican imports beginning June 10, unless the Mexican government does more to halt the flow of undocumented migrants crossing into the US.
The Mexican government has already contacted Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and also an adviser to him, and Pompeo, Lopez Obrador said.
“The results are going to be good because there is an atmosphere that is favorable to dialogue both in this country and in the United States,” he said.
Lopez Obrador expressed confidence that the tariffs will not in the end go into force.
“It is in everyone’s interest to reach an agreement,” he said.
Trump’s announcement spooked financial markets around the world and raised fears of US trade wars on multiple fronts.
Lopez Obrador said Friday that his country was “doing our job” to stop the flow of undocumented migrants to the United States, and warned Trump that hitting his neighbor with tariffs would be a lose-lose game.
Breaking Banner
Obama: US gun laws ‘don’t make much sense’
According to a report at the Rolling Stone, President Barak Obama bitterly complained about the lax gun laws in the U.S. just hours before a disgruntled city worker in Virginia Beach went on a shooting spree that killed 12 and injured six others.
"The most difficult day that I’ve had was the day that there was a shooting in a school where 20 small children were shot,” Obama said addressing the Sandy Hook shooting that happened on his watch.
“Some of you may be aware, our gun laws in the United States don’t make much sense. Anybody can buy any weapon, any time without much, if any, regulation,” he added. “They buy it over the internet. They can buy machine guns.”
Breaking Banner
James Comey shreds Bill Barr for fact-free CBS interview full of conspiracy talk
Responding to Attorney General Bill Barr's interview on CBS, where he once again dismissed special counsel Robert Mueller's report, former FBI director James Comey lashed out at President Donald Trump 's hand-picked AG, telling him to put up or shut up about conspiracy theories.
On Twitter, Comey wrote, "Bill Barr on CBS offers no facts. An AG should not be echoing conspiracy theories. He should gather facts and show them. That is what Justice is about."
You can see the tweet below:
Bill Barr on CBS offers no facts. An AG should not be echoing conspiracy theories. He should gather facts and show them. That is what Justice is about.
Breaking Banner
Former Trump aide wants to train right-wing ‘gladiators’ in a Roman monastery — but he has a big problem
According to a report from the Daily Beast, former Donald Trump svengali, Steve Bannon, has big plans to open up what he termed a "gladiator school" in an abandoned Italian monastery but his proposal has run into major government interference.
Writing for the Beast, Barbie Latza Nadeau explained that Bannon wants to develop an army of right-wing nationalist leaders at his school, but Italy’s culture ministry has a problem "with discrepancies in the paperwork for the lease from the Italian government for the Certosa di Trisulti and must, therefore, revoke the lease."