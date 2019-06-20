Michael Moore warns that Trump will be hard to beat: ‘He hasn’t lost one inch of his fired-up insane base’

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore thinks that Democrats had better get ready for a very tough fight in the 2020 presidential election.

Even though polls continue to show that President Donald Trump is historically unpopular, Moore believes that the president’s base is fired up to reelect him and will crawl over glass to vote for him again next year.

In particular, Moore was struck by the massive enthusiasm that greeted the president at his big kickoff rally in Orlando, Florida.

“I watched the whole thing last night,” Moore wrote, referring to the rally. “I know no one wants to waste that kind of time even looking at him, but not wanting to see the enormity of the fight ahead doesn’t make it go away. He hasn’t lost one inch of his fired-up insane base. Are you ready?”

Even though polls show Trump is currently losing to all major Democratic candidates heading into the 2020 election, polls similarly showed that Hillary Clinton had a sizable lead over Trump at this point in the 2016 campaign cycle.