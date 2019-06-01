Quantcast
Connect with us


Mike Pompeo attends secretive global meeting in Switzerland

Published

1 hour ago

on

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will take part Saturday in a secretive meeting in Switzerland of global power brokers discreetly discussing issues like Brexit and the future of capitalism.

The State Department confirmed Saturday that Pompeo, who is on a four-nation tour of Europe, would take part in the four-day Bilderberg meeting, which kicked off on Thursday in the picturesque Swiss town of Montreux.

His participation had not been previously mentioned in the official agenda and he did not figure on the list of some 130 elites from 23 countries participating in the event.

Already on the list is US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner, who might use the forum to try to drum up support for his yet to be unveiled Middle East peace plan.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and elder statesman Henry Kissinger also figure on the list of participants, as do Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen.

The group, which has met every year since 1954 and was created as a forum for fostering dialogue between Europe and North America, is this year discussing a range of topics such as climate change, the future of capitalism, the ethics of Artificial Intelligence, China, Russia and Brexit, the organisers said.

The Trump administration has taken strong and controversial stances on a number of the topics on the agenda, including swelling tensions with Beijing, complex relations with Moscow and a more than sceptical attitude to calls to fight climate change.

Pompeo himself recently hailed that climate change was helping open new sea routes in the usually frozen Arctic.

The luxury hotel where the talks are taking place has placed high bushes all around its perimeters to keep the press at bay.

– ‘Cheese and chocolate fan’ –

The participants are meanwhile held to the so-called Chatham House Rule, meaning that participants are free to use the information received, but may not reveal the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker.

AFP/File / Fabrice COFFRINIThe luxury hotel where the talks are taking place has placed high bushes all around its perimeters to keep the press at bay

The secretive nature of the group has given birth to conspiracy theories. Some have warned, for example, that Bilderberg is a group of rich and powerful kingmakers seeking to impose a one world government.

Pompeo arrived in Switzerland on Friday on the second leg of his European tour, following a stop in Berlin and before travelling on to The Hague and London.

On Saturday morning, he and his wife Susan had a guided tour of Bern’s Old Town, and on Sunday he is due to meet with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis.

Asked why he chose to stay for so long in Switzerland — from Friday afternoon through Monday morning, Pompeo told a group of journalists travelling with him that he is a “big cheese and chocolate fan”.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Turkish lobbyist who paid Michael Flynn $500K complained Trump didn’t support Turkey enough: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 1, 2019

By

According to a report at Politico, an unidentified client of embattled former national security adviser Michael Flynn wrote a detailed complaint that then-candidate Donald Trump was not being supportive enough of the regime in Turkey.

The report states that Michael Flynn was paid "more than $500,000 to mount a campaign to advance Turkish government interests during the 2016 presidential campaign" and that the lobbyist "explicitly complained" to Flynn aide Mike Boston, a former U.S. intelligence officer.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Companies that moved production over Trump’s China tariffs blast president for surprise Mexico tariffs

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 1, 2019

By

When President Donald Trump slapped Chinese goods with a spate of new tariffs last year, several companies sought to adapt by moving their supply chains from China to Mexico, which was still a relatively stable trading partner with the United States.

Now, according to The New York Times, Trump's newest tariffs on Mexico are causing yet another scramble as companies that moved there are forced to adapt yet again.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s bullying tactics blowing up in his face as world leaders expect him to lose in 2020: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump campaigned on the idea that the United States is getting "ripped off" in international diplomacy and trade, and that by taking a hardline stance and intimidating other nations, he would be able to secure better deals for the country.

That is not happening. In fact, according to new reporting by the Washington Post, Trump's attempts to bully other nations are getting less and less effective, as countries like China, Mexico, and North Korea realize that he is not a rational actor. Furthermore, foreign leaders are increasingly taking notice of the fact that Trump is up for re-election and might not even be in office in a year and a half.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]ory.com.

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 