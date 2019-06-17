Quantcast
Morning Joe guest reveals why even Ivanka is afraid to deliver bad news to Trump: ‘He’ll explode’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s inner circle is growing smaller and smaller, and the few aides he trusts are afraid to deliver any bad news to him — and panelists on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” agreed the situation was dangerous.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski asked Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire if the president trusted any of his advisers, and the White House correspondent said he may still seek out counsel from Ivanka Trump.

“He might listen to his daughter, who is in there, but no,” Lemire said. “That has been what’s happened over the last year and a half, in particular, is the erosion of the guardrails, the erosion of adults in the room who could walk in there and say something. Mind you, it didn’t always work, (but) now those people don’t even exist.”

The other panelists seemed at a loss for words, until Brzezinski reacted.

“This is bad,” she said. “Not healthy.”

Lemire said the president rejects the bad news that does find its way to his desk, such as internal polls showing his re-election campaign is in real danger.

“He’ll find a way to cheat,” Brzezinski said.

Lemire said White House aides insulate the president from bad news because they’re afraid of his reaction.

“His staff doesn’t bring him the bad news, they know not to,” Lemire said. “There’s certain subjects that can’t be spoken of, (such as) Russian election interference. They don’t say the word ‘Russia’ in the Oval Office. This is a president that doesn’t like to be confronted with bad news.”

“They know he’ll react,” he added. “He’ll explode.”

