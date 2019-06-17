Morning Joe guest reveals why even Ivanka is afraid to deliver bad news to Trump: ‘He’ll explode’
President Donald Trump’s inner circle is growing smaller and smaller, and the few aides he trusts are afraid to deliver any bad news to him — and panelists on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” agreed the situation was dangerous.
Co-host Mika Brzezinski asked Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire if the president trusted any of his advisers, and the White House correspondent said he may still seek out counsel from Ivanka Trump.
“He might listen to his daughter, who is in there, but no,” Lemire said. “That has been what’s happened over the last year and a half, in particular, is the erosion of the guardrails, the erosion of adults in the room who could walk in there and say something. Mind you, it didn’t always work, (but) now those people don’t even exist.”
The other panelists seemed at a loss for words, until Brzezinski reacted.
“This is bad,” she said. “Not healthy.”
Lemire said the president rejects the bad news that does find its way to his desk, such as internal polls showing his re-election campaign is in real danger.
“He’ll find a way to cheat,” Brzezinski said.
Lemire said White House aides insulate the president from bad news because they’re afraid of his reaction.
“His staff doesn’t bring him the bad news, they know not to,” Lemire said. “There’s certain subjects that can’t be spoken of, (such as) Russian election interference. They don’t say the word ‘Russia’ in the Oval Office. This is a president that doesn’t like to be confronted with bad news.”
“They know he’ll react,” he added. “He’ll explode.”
Gun ‘Van Gogh killed himself with’ to go under hammer
The revolver with which Vincent van Gogh is believed to have shot himself is to go under the hammer Wednesday at a Paris auction house.
Billed as "the most famous weapon in the history of art", the seven mm Lefaucheux revolver is expected to fetch up to 60,000 euros ($67,000).
Van Gogh experts believe that he shot himself with the revolver near the village of Auvers-sur-Oise north of Paris, where he spent the last few months of his life in 1890.
Discovered by a farmer in 1965 in the same field where the troubled Dutch painter is thought to have fatally wounded himself, the gun has already been exhibited at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.
Hong Kong protests a rare defeat for China’s President Xi Jinping say analysts
China's powerful President Xi Jinping has been dealt a rare setback with the suspension of unpopular legislation in Hong Kong following massive protests, but Beijing could bite back by tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city, according to analysts.
Hundreds of thousands of protesters returned to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, calling for the resignation of the territory's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam -- even after she suspended a deeply unpopular bill that would have allowed extraditions to the mainland.
Xi is not used to such challenges, having consolidated his power and tightened his grip on civil society on the mainland since taking office in 2012.
2020 Election
Trump’s reelection support is 50-50 in Texas, Biden and O’Rourke lead the Democrats, UT/TT Poll says
Texas voters are split when asked about reelecting the president, and Joe Biden and Beto O'Rourke are their favorites for the Democratic nomination to challenge him, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
Half of the registered voters in Texas would vote to reelect President Donald Trump, but half of them would not, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
Few of those voters were wishy-washy about it: 39% said they would “definitely” vote to reelect Trump; 43% said they would “definitely not” vote for him. The remaining 18% said they would “probably” (11%) or “probably not” (7%) vote to give Trump a second term.