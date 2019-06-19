Morning Joe hilariously compares Trump 2020 to Elvis in 1977: ‘Lumbering across the stage, trying to sing the old hits’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough compared President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign kickoff to Elvis Presley concerts in the months before the past-his-prime rock legend died from a heart attack.

The president treated his supporters at Orlando’s Amway Center to a revue of his “greatest hits” — attacking Hillary Clinton, immigrants, existing trade deals, the Washington “swamp” — and the “Morning Joe” host said his act had grown stale and tired.

“I mean no disrespect to the king of rock ‘n’ roll, but this is Elvis in ’77, just kind of lumbering across the stage, sweating,” Scarborough said.

MSNBC analyst John Heilemann said the Elvis analogy worked in another way.

“Or at Graceland in front of the six televisions with a big huge bottle of quaaludes and a bottle of vodka,” he joked.

Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski reeled him back in, saying that analogy might have gone too far.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, seriously,” Scarborough continued. “It’s Elvis in ’77 sweating, trying to sing the old hits, but his heart is just not in it. They know what he’s going to sing before he sings it. They know all the words and the guy who was once so exciting is now just dull.”