Morning Joe hilariously compares Trump 2020 to Elvis in 1977: ‘Lumbering across the stage, trying to sing the old hits’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough compared President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign kickoff to Elvis Presley concerts in the months before the past-his-prime rock legend died from a heart attack.
The president treated his supporters at Orlando’s Amway Center to a revue of his “greatest hits” — attacking Hillary Clinton, immigrants, existing trade deals, the Washington “swamp” — and the “Morning Joe” host said his act had grown stale and tired.
“I mean no disrespect to the king of rock ‘n’ roll, but this is Elvis in ’77, just kind of lumbering across the stage, sweating,” Scarborough said.
MSNBC analyst John Heilemann said the Elvis analogy worked in another way.
“Or at Graceland in front of the six televisions with a big huge bottle of quaaludes and a bottle of vodka,” he joked.
Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski reeled him back in, saying that analogy might have gone too far.
“I mean, seriously,” Scarborough continued. “It’s Elvis in ’77 sweating, trying to sing the old hits, but his heart is just not in it. They know what he’s going to sing before he sings it. They know all the words and the guy who was once so exciting is now just dull.”
Tiny houses entice budget-conscious Americans
In a country that nearly always believes bigger is better -- think supersize fries, giant cars and 10-gallon hats -- more and more Americans are downsizing their living quarters.
Welcome to the world of tiny homes, most of them less than 400 square feet (less than 40 square meters), which savvy buyers are snapping up for their minimalist appeal and much smaller carbon footprints.
The tiny homes revolution, which includes those on foundations and those on wheels, began a few decades ago, but the financial crisis of 2008 and the coming-of-age of millennials gave it a new impetus.
France has lowest levels of trust in vaccines globally: poll
France has the lowest levels of trust in vaccines globally, according to the world's biggest survey on public attitudes toward health and science, which was published on Wednesday.
A third (33 percent) of French people do not agree that immunization is safe, and it is also the only country where a majority (55 percent) believe science and technology will reduce the total number of jobs available, according to the poll of more than 140,000 people across 144 countries.
The survey of people aged 15 and older was devised by Wellcome, a British medical charity, and conducted by Gallup World Poll between April and December 2018.
Sperm donor ruled legal father by Aussie court
A man who donated sperm so his gay friend could have a baby more than a decade ago has parental rights over their daughter, Australia's High Court ruled Wednesday.
The court said that because the man was listed on the birth certificate and had an "extremely close" relationship with the girl, he was the father and should have a say in whether she is taken to live in New Zealand.
The man -- who goes by the pseudonym 'Robert' for legal reasons -- agreed to donate his sperm to a friend in 2006 via artificial insemination.
Despite them not living together, Robert had "an ongoing role in the child's financial support, health, education and general welfare", the court said.