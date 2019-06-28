Morning Joe: ‘Two old white men are leading the polls — but the winner both nights were women’
During his Friday morning panel on Thursday night’s second Democratic debate, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough summed up both debate performances by pointing out that the big winners were two women senators: Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).
Speaking directly to “Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist, Scarborough suggested, “It was a huge win for Kamala Harris. She had been stuck at around 7 or 8 percent. She had a great kick-off but then she saw a lot of people go right past her.”
“Elizabeth Warren went past her, Mayor Pete [Buttigieg] went past her, ” he continued, “and she needed last night had to happen.”
According to the MSNBC host, Harris’ performance likely helped her leap-frog former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
“It’s interesting, over these two nights after we’ve been looking at polls showing two old white men in first place, the winner of both nights were women,” Scarborough concluded.
Watch below:
“It’s interesting, over these two nights after we’ve been looking at polls showing two old white men in first place, the winner of both nights were women.” —@JoeNBC pic.twitter.com/69uL4AdBuy
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) June 28, 2019
