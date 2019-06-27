Morning Joe urges Democratic debaters to destroy Trump: ‘They don’t need to play fair!’
During a panel discussion on Wednesday night’s first round of Democratic debaters, “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough urged the potential candidates participating in the second round to spend more time going after Donald Trump than each other.
While the panel discussed a possible battle between Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden, host Scarborough said the candidates need to focus on the one person who needs to be defeated in 2020.
Defending Biden over accusations that he is too touchy-feely, Scarborough asked rhetorically if that was a wise way to go about picking a candidate, “I do wonder if that’s because we are in the age of Trump now and Democratic voters are going, ‘Wait a second, we’re going to disqualify one of ours?'”
Scarborough then went on a rant about Trump, the Democrats and the media’s misguided obsessions.
“I’ve got to say, too, if I’m a Democrat, which I am not, I’m an independent, but if I were a Democrat, the thing that would have made me the angriest this week is the fact that you had Sunday’s show saying that Joe Biden might have to drop out of the race because he’s been accused of putting his hands on a woman’s shoulders,” the MSNBC host lectured. “And, I mean, everybody talked about that forever — the press talked about it, there were all these stories. And yet, this past week a woman accused Donald Trump of forcible rape.”
“Not a Sunday show talked about it and papers, editorial writers didn’t say, ‘Is Donald Trump going to have to jump out of the race?'” he forcefully added. “That’s why Democrats need to understand — I’m sorry, I’m a former Republican — butI’m saying this: Donald Trump doesn’t play fair and they don’t need to play fair either. They don’t need to destroy their own.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
This botched fact-check accused Bernie Sanders of being ‘misleading’ for when he was 100 percent correct
Ahead of the Democrats' first 2020 primary debate on Wednesday, the Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler published a piece listing claims from many of the prominent candidates. And on many counts, it showed a bizarre tendency to apply undue criticism to the Democrats.
While President Donald Trump has provided an unending amount of work for fact-checkers, and fact-checking has been endlessly valuable under his presidency, the practice is not without its flaws. Kessler, in particular, has previously been called out for applying bizarrely specific standards to statements and sometimes calling obviously true statements "misleading" if he doesn't like what they imply.
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders: ‘I intend to be the Democratic nominee’
Bernie Sanders intends to be the 2020 Democratic nominee - and he's not planning to back down anytime soon. Not even with 23 other Democratic presidential hopefuls in the running alongside him.
MSNBC's Kasie Hunt spoke with Sanders for an interview prior to the first Democratic debate night where he plainly said, "I intend to be the Democratic nominee."
In the interview, Sanders also discussed his plan to end student loan debt and Medicare for all. But before that, he said there was another pressing issue.
"Our goal right now is to win it," Sanders said. "And by the way, as you you may know, poll after poll shows what against Trump? Shows me beating Trump by 8, 9 or 10 points. We're going to beat Trump, we're going to win the Democratic nomination."
2020 Election
How the GOP is embracing more ruthless power grabs in the face of huge political challenges
On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on two cases highlighting the collision between partisan power grabs and setting the ground rules for two of the most important elections in America—those for U.S. House and state legislative chambers.
This article was produced by Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute.
One ruling concerns whether the Trump administration can add a question to the 2020 census that asks if anyone residing in that address is not a U.S. citizen. The other concerns whether hyper-partisanship is unconstitutional when state legislatures run by a single party draw electoral districts to maximize their party’s likelihood of winning elections.