MSNBC guest obliterates Trump for ducking facts in E. Jean Carroll sex assault accusation: ‘She’s the 16th woman’
On MSNBC’s “Up with David Gura,” Washington Examiner reporter Laura Barrón-López castigated President Donald Trump for his attempt to silence E. Jean Carroll, who alleges the president raped her in a department store in the 90s in her upcoming book.
“Laura, what should we make of the response to this?” said Gura. “The president coming out with this statement very quickly after this was published online, i’m going to read a little bit from it, because I think one facet of this particularly is worth noting. ‘Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves or sell a book or carry out a political agenda, like Julie Swetnick, who falsely accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh.’ This arc, this line the president is drawing to one of the accusers who came out in the confirmation hearing.”
“This is something that Trump typically does, which is pick an example of something he thinks makes the rest of the accounts or everything else just false,” said Barrón-López. “And he has denied all of these allegations, and he likes to paint them as fake news or as completely made up and that there’s no truth to any of them, but she’s the 16th woman now to come forward against him. And we see no real response.”
“Ever since the tape that game out of the 2016 election where you actually heard him talk about physically assaulting a woman, other than the initial response to that from Republicans, they don’t talk about it anymore, they don’t really address when another women comes forward to accuse Trump, and so I expect there will be no response to this,” said Barrón-López.
‘Drums of war are beating’: Bernie Sanders says everything must be done to prevent US attack on Iran
Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont and 2020 presidential candidate, speaks during Jim Clyburn's World Famous Fish Fry event in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S., on Friday, June 21, 2019. In an op-ed published Friday night, Sanders called on Congress to do "everything it can to prevent" an attack on Iran. (Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
As the threat of war "looms" amidst a coordinated push by the Trump administration that has ratcheted up tensions with Iran, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders is calling on the U.S. Congress and the American people to work together to ensure that another mistake like the 2003 invasion of Iraq—"the biggest foreign policy disaster in American history"—is not allowed to happen again.
Merkel says neo-Nazis must be tackled ‘without taboos’
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said Germany must resist neo-Nazis "without any taboos" following the killing of a local politician by a suspected right-wing extremist.
Such violence "must be resisted from the outset and without any taboos," Merkel said during an address to the Protestant Church Congress in the western city of Dortmund.
"This is why the state is called upon (to act) at all levels and the federal government takes this very, very seriously," said Merkel.
Her remarks came days after police arrested an alleged neo-Nazi for shooting dead Kassel city local politician Walter Luebcke -- Merkel's fellow Christan Democrat -- at his home in the western town on June 2.