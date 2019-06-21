MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch reveals why Democrats should be ‘running scared’ against Trump
MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch doesn’t trust the polls showing President Donald Trump losing to a slew of Democratic challengers.
The “Morning Joe” contributor pointed to so-called “shy” Trump voters who were afraid to tell pollsters in 2016 they were backing the reality TV star, and he said that same dynamic would play out again next year.
“Be cautious with these polls,” Deutsch said. “When I see a poll that says Elizabeth Warren is going to beat Donald Trump in Texas, I say, ‘There’s something wrong here.'”
“The first time around a lot of people were a little shy about admitting they were going to vote for Donald Trump,” he continued. “Now that we’ve seen so much of his kind of horrificness, people are going to be less inclined to demonstrate that they’re still behind him.”
Deutsch said Democrats should not feel confident heading into the election, based on polling data.
“If I’m the Democrats, I’m still running scared,” he said. “I do not look at those numbers. When it comes to Donald Trump, throw out the polls. So many people are going, ‘I’ll never vote for him,’ but when they get in that voting booth, ‘Yup, I’m voting for him.'”
Pentagon is in ‘chaos’ as ‘incoherent’ Trump lurches towards war: Armed Forces Committee Dem
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on the morning after President Donald Trump aborted a military attack on Iran, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Forces Committee called the president Iran policies incoherent and said the country was in no way prepared to go to was with a Pentagon in "chaos."
Speaking with host John Berman, Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) said he was pleased that the president aborted the attack on Iran and added that there needs to be way more diplomacy before the United States takes the fateful step of getting into another war in the Middle East.
"So as of 7:00 last night, the planes were in the air," Berman detailed. "As of 8:00, the attack was called off. What message does that send to you and to the world about the coherence of the Trump administration's policies toward Iran?"
Israel could strike first as tensions with Iran flare
Iran shot down a U.S. drone on June 19, further escalating tensions between Iran and its adversaries.
Relations with Iran have been worsening for months. In early May, one year after the United States withdrew from the nuclear deal negotiated in 2015 between Iran, the U.S., the European Union and five other countries, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that his country may also withdraw from the agreement, which limits its ability to develop nuclear weapons in exchange for lifting sanctions.
Bacteria live on our eyeballs – and understanding their role could help treat common eye diseases
You may be familiar with the idea that your gut and skin are home to a collection of microbes – fungi, bacteria and viruses – that are vital for keeping you healthy. But did you know that your eyes also host a unique menagerie of microbes? Together, they’re called the eye microbiome. When these microbes are out of balance – too many or too few of certain types – eye diseases may emerge.
With a recent study showing bacteria live on the surface of the eye and stimulate protective immunity, scientists are beginning to discover the microbial factors that can be exploited to create innovative therapies for a range of eye disorders like Dry Eye Disease, Sjogren’s Syndrome and corneal scarring. One day it may be possible to engineer bacteria to treat eye diseases in humans.