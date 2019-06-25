MSNBC’s Mika scorches Trump over sex assault denials: ‘What type of woman would you rape?’
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski revealed the horrific meaning behind President Donald Trump’s defense against new rape claims.
Author and columnist E. Jean Carroll has accused the president of raping her more than 20 years ago after a chance meeting at a Manhattan department store, but Trump insists he couldn’t have assaulted her because she’s not his “type.”
“We’re talking about sexual assault, talking about actual rape and the president said that she’s not his type,” the “Morning Joe” co-host said. “So I guess the follow-up question is, since you have a type when it comes to rape, what’s your type, Donald Trump, and is it any of the other women who claimed that you raped them?”
“What is your type, since you have a type, that you would rape?” Brzezinski added.
MSNBC contributor Elise Jordan thanked her for describing Carroll’s claims as rape, and explained why the author’s allegations — and Trump’s denials — hit her particularly hard.
“I feel it very viscerally,” Jordan said. “What Trump is saying is this woman wasn’t even worth raping, wasn’t even worth assaulting. It’s the low regard that he holds so many women, and it’s behavior, his attitude towards women that permeates everything he does in his entire life on a daily basis his entire life.”
Bolton says Iran silence on US talks offer ‘deafening’
US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Tuesday described as "deafening" Iran's apparent silence on an offer to negotiate with Washington.
"The president has held the door open to real negotiations," Bolton told journalists in Jerusalem.
"In response, Iran's silence has been deafening," he added.
Bolton is in Jerusalem for what Israel described as unprecedented talks with his Russian and Israeli counterparts, along with meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Speaking alongside the US advisor, Netanyahu said there was "a wider basis for cooperation between the three of us than many believe."
Iran air defense missiles must be taken seriously: experts
The shooting down last week of a sophisticated US drone by an Iranian missile demonstrates that Tehran's air defence capabilities can pose a challenge to US air superiority, experts say.
The Global Hawk, an advanced US navy surveillance drone, was flying at high altitude -- it can reach 60,000 feet (18 kilometers) -- early Friday local time when it was struck by a ground-to-air missile by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards."The shooting down of the drone shows Iran is revealing a capability and choosing to message it to the United States," said Becca Wasser, an analyst at Rand Corp.
"The fact that Iran was able to shoot down the drone demonstrates that they have developed or purchased fairly significant capabilities and are skilled at employing these systems."
Trump considering withdrawal from 68-year-old treaty with Japan: report
President Donald Trump has been privately talking about withdrawing from the postwar defense treaty with Japan, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Trump is telling confidants the treaty is unfair to the U.S. because it promises to help if Japan was ever attacked, but doesn't require Japan to come to America's defense, the sources told Bloomberg.
So far, the president hasn't taken any step toward pulling out of the treaty, which was signed in 1951, and administration officials insist that move would be highly unlikely.