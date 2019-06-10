MSNBC’s Mika stunned by GOP congressman’s feeble excuse for not reading Mueller report

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski was stunned into silence by a Republican congressman’s excuse for not reading the report from special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Morning Joe” hosted Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, of Rhode Island, to discuss the upcoming testimony from Richard Nixon’s former White House counsel John Dean, who will present highlights from Mueller’s report to the House Judiciary Committee.

During their discussion, Brzezinski rolled video of GOP Rep. Rob Woodall, of Georgia, addressing the report Sunday with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt, who asked whether he’d read Mueller’s findings.

“I have not,” Woodall told Hunt. “I said when we started this conversation that I trusted Mr. Mueller. He took a lot of slings and arrows throughout this process. Every U.S. Attorney I knew said he’s a man of great integrity. He’s going to lead this investigation.”

Hunt again challenged him to explain why he hadn’t read the report.

“I have a concern, when you have the entire power of the United States Justice Department behind anything,” Woodall said, “you can achieve an agenda, you can drive a message.”

Brzezinski was gobsmacked by the GOP lawmaker’s response.

“I’m at a loss of words,” she said. “I don’t even know what to ask you. The guy did not read the Mueller report.”

Cicilline was embarrassed for his colleague.

“It’s a grave dereliction of duty,” he said. “I read the Mueller report in its entirety the day it was released. Everyone should do that.”

“If people read the Mueller report, they’ll come to the conclusion that this president has engaged in serious misconduct, crimes and impeachable offenses,” he added. “Everybody has a responsibility to read it, particularly members of Congress who are required to make judgments on it.”