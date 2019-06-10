MSNBC’s Mika stunned by GOP congressman’s feeble excuse for not reading Mueller report
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski was stunned into silence by a Republican congressman’s excuse for not reading the report from special counsel Robert Mueller.
“Morning Joe” hosted Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, of Rhode Island, to discuss the upcoming testimony from Richard Nixon’s former White House counsel John Dean, who will present highlights from Mueller’s report to the House Judiciary Committee.
During their discussion, Brzezinski rolled video of GOP Rep. Rob Woodall, of Georgia, addressing the report Sunday with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt, who asked whether he’d read Mueller’s findings.
“I have not,” Woodall told Hunt. “I said when we started this conversation that I trusted Mr. Mueller. He took a lot of slings and arrows throughout this process. Every U.S. Attorney I knew said he’s a man of great integrity. He’s going to lead this investigation.”
Hunt again challenged him to explain why he hadn’t read the report.
“I have a concern, when you have the entire power of the United States Justice Department behind anything,” Woodall said, “you can achieve an agenda, you can drive a message.”
Brzezinski was gobsmacked by the GOP lawmaker’s response.
“I’m at a loss of words,” she said. “I don’t even know what to ask you. The guy did not read the Mueller report.”
Cicilline was embarrassed for his colleague.
“It’s a grave dereliction of duty,” he said. “I read the Mueller report in its entirety the day it was released. Everyone should do that.”
“If people read the Mueller report, they’ll come to the conclusion that this president has engaged in serious misconduct, crimes and impeachable offenses,” he added. “Everybody has a responsibility to read it, particularly members of Congress who are required to make judgments on it.”
Trump raises tariff threat anew over secret provision in Mexico deal
President Donald Trump said Monday a secret provision of the US immigration deal with Mexico will require the approval of that country's legislature and warned US tariffs will be reinstated if it is not forthcoming.
Trump did not say what the provision entails, only that it would be revealed "in the not too distant future and will need a vote by Mexico's Legislative body."
"We do not anticipate a problem with the vote but, if for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, Tariffs will be reinstated!" he tweeted.
Trump first alluded to the secret provision in a tweet late Sunday defending the agreement with Mexico against criticism it contained little that had not already been agreed to.
A concise history of the US abortion debate
On Nov. 14, 1972, a controversial two-part episode of the groundbreaking television show, “Maude” aired.
Titled “Maude’s Dilemma,” the episodes chronicled the decision by the main character to have an abortion.
The landmark Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade was issued two months after these episodes. The ruling affirmed the right to have an abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. “Maude’s Dilemma” brought the battle over abortion from the streets and courthouses to prime-time television.
Traumatized woman begs barking cops not to shoot kneeling black man who ‘seemed to match the description’
A woman begged California police not to shoot as she recorded video of officers pointing their guns at a kneeling black man in a tense confrontation.
The woman, who posted the video on her Blueasdasky account on Instagram, told officers that her boyfriend had been shot and killed by police in 2015 but did not know the man who was kneeling with his hands up at a busy intersection, reported Heavy.
“I don’t even know him but I care that much,” the woman said, crying.