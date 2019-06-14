MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika clash over whether Trump is ‘evil’ — or just ‘demented’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski clashed over whether President Donald Trump is evil, or just “demented.”
The “Morning Joe” co-hosts were grappling with Trump’s invitation to foreign adversaries to interfere with the 2020 election, and they agreed that he had repeatedly confessed to crimes in TV interviews.
“Mika was saying when he did that, she said, ‘This guy is so bad, and others say he’s so evil, he’s so evil,'” Scarborough said. “I said, ‘Well, yes, okay, I get what you’re saying, but wouldn’t a truly evil guy have answered the question to Lester Holt (about firing FBI director James Comey over Russia), ‘No, no, that’s not why.'”
“Wouldn’t a truly evil guy say to George Stephanopoulos, ‘Of course I would report it, I would report it instantly — in fact, I’ve hired three lawyers, and they’re going to be scanning throughout the entire government, we’re going to have the toughest task force on foreign interference ever,’ while he’s actually calling China and calling Russia and saying, ‘Hey, you got anything, you got anything?'” he continued. “That’s the thing about Donald Trump.”
“That’s the thing about Donald Trump,” Scarborough added. “It’s all in plain view. This is a guy that just blurts out whatever is in the front of his head at the time.”
Brzezinski started to interject, but Scarborough asked MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch to comment first.
“He’s a bad dude,” Deutsch agreed, “but to your point, Joe, it’s interesting, it’s almost childlike — as he takes the cookie — did you take the cookie? I didn’t take the cookie. He genuinely doesn’t think it’s wrong. That’s how demented he is, or whatever word you want to attach to him, that in front of the entire world, why wouldn’t I? Wouldn’t everyone? You can almost say is he evil or just no moral compass? There’s no compass there to even look at.”
Brzezinski finally got a chance to object to Scarborough’s characterization of her comments.
“I want to take myself out of a box here,” she said. “I never said he’s evil and my reaction is not oh, he’s evil. My reaction to what happened the other night, when he said that is to George Stephanopoulos, was this is horrendous, horrendous for our democracy.”
“He is a national security threat,” she added, “and what he does is not stupidity. What he is doing is not evil playing out before our eyes. What he does is he manipulates the truth, he desensitizes the American public and the world to what is right and wrong, and does things in plain sight — and the results are evil. What happens in a dictatorship, what happens when evil forces step in is this — slowly chipping away at our values, slowly chipping away at our democracy and that, whether he knows it or not, whether he’s planning it or not, whether he gives a damn or not, that’s what’s happening.”
Brazil Supreme Court criminalizes homophobia
Brazil's Supreme Court voted Thursday to criminalize homophobia, an important step for sexual minorities in one of the most dangerous countries for LGBT people in the world.
The Supreme Federal Court (STF), which voted eight to three in favor of the measure, classified homophobia as a crime similar to racism, until Congress -- which is held by a conservative majority and is strongly influenced by evangelical churches -- passes a law specifically addressing such discrimination.
Brazil now joins a growing number of countries in the typically conservative and Catholic-influenced Latin American region that have passed measures in favor of LGBT rights.
Hong Kongers alarmed by Google translation gaffe
Hong Kong social media lit up on Friday when protesters noticed Google's translation software was briefly churning out a rather odd suggestion during a week that has seen the worst political violence to hit the city in decades.
Eagle-eyed Google users discovered that when people entered the phrase "I am sad to see Hong Kong become part of China" the suggested translation in both Simplified and Traditional Chinese converted the word "sad" to "happy".
"Oh my god, I can't believe my eyes," one Facebook user commented under one of the many screen grabs of the false translation that went viral on Friday.
2020 Election
Beto O’Rourke: Joe Biden a return to the past, country can ‘do far better’
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke said Thursday that the primary frontrunner, Joe Biden, represented a return to the past and that the country can "do much better."
The comments, made during a morning TV interview, were O'Rourke's most direct and thorough criticism yet of Biden — or any rival, for that matter. The exchange on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" began when host Willie Geist asked O'Rourke about his differences with Biden, the former vice president — and the former El Paso congressman launched into a rebuttal of the notion that Biden is the party's best hope to defeat President Donald Trump.