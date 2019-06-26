MSNBC’s Morning Joe challenges ‘stubborn’ Robert Mueller to explain Trump’s corruption to ‘laymen’ — not lawyers
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough challenged former special counsel Robert Mueller to state his case against President Donald Trump in plain language, rather than placing himself above the political fray by speaking legalese.
The “Morning Joe” host said tens of millions of Americans would tune into Mueller’s scheduled July 17 congressional testimony, but Scarborough wants the special counsel to do a better job explaining the findings from his 22-month Russia investigation than he did in his first public statement last month.
“The only thing I will say there is it is his responsibility as a public servant to explain some of his reasoning and some of his conclusions to lay people across America whose tax dollars paid for him to work on this very important project over the course of a couple of years,” Scarborough said.
Scarborough said Mueller needed to get his hands dirty and lay out the evidence proving Trump’s corruption in explicit terms, rather than hedging and waiting for Congress to make his case for him.
“So just saying, ‘I’m too good to answer these questions,’ or, ‘I’m going to be stubborn’ — no, no, no, he has a responsibility to explain to the American people, laymen across America who may not have gone to Princeton, who may not have gone to University of Virginia Law School, exactly what he found,” Scarborough said.
Breaking Banner
Reporting team that busted Trump’s tax secrets crumbles — thanks to ‘wrecking ball’ NYT journalist
In October 2018, The New York Times published a landmark story on how President Donald Trump and his siblings committed large-scale tax fraud in the 1990s to maximize their inheritance.
Even for a story about Trump, who is seemingly invulnerable to financial scandal, it was hugely consequential — among other things, it led to Trump's sister resigning as a federal judge — and the reporters won a Pulitzer Prize for their efforts.
Iran unbowed by US ‘insults’, says supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that his country remains unbowed by pressure exerted by the United States and its "insults" against the Islamic republic.
"The Iranian nation seeks dignity, independence and progress; that's why pressures by cruel enemies do not affect Iranians," Khamenei said in a speech to a crowd in Tehran.
"The graceful Iranian nation has been accused and insulted by the world's most vicious regime, the US, which is a source of wars, conflicts and plunder," he said, quoted by his office.
"The Iranian nation won't give up over such insults," said Khamenei.
MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch shreds ‘pathetic circus figure’ Rudy Giuliani
MSNBC's Donny Deutsch shredded Rudy Giuliani as a "pathetic" clown for continuing to trade out what was left of his reputation to serve President Donald Trump.
Giuliani dismissed special counsel Robert Mueller's upcoming congressional testimony, scheduled for July 17, as "totally useless," and "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough raked him over the coals.
"It's hard to believe this man ever ran a city like New York, let alone the fact that many people like myself consider him to be a very effect effective mayor," Scarborough said. "It's just a cynical, cynical, stupid thing for Rudy Giuliani to say."