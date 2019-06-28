MSNBC’s Morning Joe wipes out Joe Biden: ‘One of the more disturbing performances since Reagan in 1984’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped the “disturbing” and “unprepared” performances by Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in their first Democratic presidential debate.
The two Democratic frontrunners shared the stage with eight other candidates Thursday night in Miami, and the “Morning Joe” host said they were clearly outshined.
“I have to say the frontrunner, Joe Biden — man, he was off his game,” Scarborough said. “I must say, won’t make friends here, it was one of the more disturbing debate performances I have seen since Ronald Reagan’s first debate in 1984.”
“It was one of those moments where you’re going, my god, is he going to complete his sentence?” Scarborough added. “There were times he said he was going to give us three points — he gave us one and a half, and then did something that Joe Biden has never done, he gave back his time. ‘My time is up.’ No, Joe Biden doesn’t do that. Joe Biden runs through stop signs.”
Scarborough said Sanders, who’s in second place in most polls, didn’t fare much better.
“Bernie Sanders was yelling all night,” Scarborough said. “Bernie Sanders didn’t prepare for the debate. It showed, because he basically gave the same debate performances this year that he gave four years ago, and it may have worked when it was Bernie Sanders against Hillary Clinton. It did not work last night.”
France sinks deeper into debt
France's has slipped further into the red, the national statistics bureau said on Friday, only days after the country's public auditor warned of "worrying" debt levels.
Public debt rose to 99.6 percent of gross domestic product in the first quarter of the year, the Insee bureau said, widening the gulf between the eurozone's 60 percent of GDP debt limit and the French reality.
France is now 43.6 billion euros ($49.6 billion) deeper in hock than at the end of 2018, when the debt to GDP ratio stood at 98.4 percent.
President Emmanual Macron's government is targeting a ratio of 98.9 percent for the end of this year.
Papua New Guinea deploys army to help volcano emergency
Troops have been sent to help thousands of people displaced by a volcanic eruption on a remote archipelago in Papua New Guinea, the prime minister said Friday, as a second volcano erupted.
Lava and ash flows from Mount Ulawun -- one of the world's most hazardous volcanoes -- have subsided, but between 7,000 and 13,000 people are believed to have been displaced and a state of emergency has been declared.
"We will mobilise the military to go in and assess the situation, and we will despatch the military to assist on the ground," said Prime Minister James Marape.
Keep the faith: Religion on front lines of Hong Kong protests
Held aloft above a sea of protesters marching through the heart of Hong Kong, the hand-written cardboard sign made an unusual demand: "Stop using baton or we sing Hallelujah to the Lord".
The humorous threat, which was aimed at police and quickly went viral, referenced a hymn and notorious earworm that has become the anthem for recent massive demonstrations rocking the semi-autonomous city.
But it also illustrated the prominent role Christians are playing in the movement against a proposed bill to allow extraditions to mainland China.