MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace concerned Trump can’t follow his own trains of thought for more than 4-6 seconds
After asking what is “wrong” with President Donald Trump, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said that she can’t help but notice the president’s inability to follow what he’s saying.
She began by referring to a conversation she’d had with former CIA director John Brennan about the president’s tendency toward isolationism.
“We can talk around it, we’re not capable of diagnosing anybody, but he appears less capable of sustaining his own thoughts for longer than 4 to 6 seconds,” the host said. “It used to be he couldn’t follow anyone else’s conversation but now it seems he can’t follow his own train of thought. I don’t know what that means.”
She noted that if a foreign adversary or even an ally noticed something similar, it could work against the U.S.
Watch her full comments below:
Ex-CIA director Brennan: I wish Trump was ‘more knowledgeable of history’ and appreciated what D-Day stood for
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump joined the Queen in Britain to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy to liberate Nazi-occupied France. It was a solemn moment, but it was somewhat tainted by the fact that Trump's "America First" rhetoric and bullying policies show little regard for the European allies the country worked with to defeat fascism.
Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on "Deadline: White House," former CIA Director John Brennan remarked on this fact.
"It's difficult to speak of the President of the United States when he's abroad, but I think we wish we had somebody who was more knowledgeable of history, as well as more dignified, particularly on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when the transatlantic alliance demonstrated how important it is to peace and security in the area, the region, as well as around the globe," said Brennan.
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace concerned Trump can’t follow his own trains of thought for more than 4-6 seconds
After asking what is "wrong" with President Donald Trump, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said that she can't help but notice the president's inability to follow what he's saying.
She began by referring to a conversation she'd had with former CIA director John Brennan about the president's tendency toward isolationism.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s team spent $1 million on four limos during a two day trip to Ireland
President Donald Trump spent a staggering amount during his short visit to Ireland. Trump met with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to discuss Brexit.
During his trip, Trump's team spent nearly a million dollars on four limousines on taxpayer's dime. They rented the limos from JP Ward & Sons, an Irish funeral services home.
"The Trump administration paid the family-owned firm based in Bray, County Wicklow, $935,033 in four tranches, according to USASpending.gov, an official portal that records federal government spending," a report from The Guardian explained.