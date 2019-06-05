MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace concerned Trump can’t follow his own trains of thought for more than 4-6 seconds

After asking what is “wrong” with President Donald Trump, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said that she can’t help but notice the president’s inability to follow what he’s saying.

She began by referring to a conversation she’d had with former CIA director John Brennan about the president’s tendency toward isolationism.

“We can talk around it, we’re not capable of diagnosing anybody, but he appears less capable of sustaining his own thoughts for longer than 4 to 6 seconds,” the host said. “It used to be he couldn’t follow anyone else’s conversation but now it seems he can’t follow his own train of thought. I don’t know what that means.”

She noted that if a foreign adversary or even an ally noticed something similar, it could work against the U.S.

Watch her full comments below: