MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace hilariously mocks Trump for not knowing what ‘terminated’ means
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace couldn’t help but notice that President Donald Trump seemed incredibly confused in a Fox Business interview today, where he attacked special counsel Robert Mueller.
According to Trump, Mueller “terminated emails,” and “terminated text messages” between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. It’s unclear if Trump meant something else, but no emails were terminated, and everything between Strzok and Page was released publicly. In fact, Republican officials actually read the text messages aloud during hearings and tweeted them out on numerous occasions. It’s still unclear what emails he’s talking about.
Wallace suggested that perhaps Trump’s Ambien hadn’t worn off yet, either way, she noted that Trump is accusing Mueller of a crime.
“Someone should call and tell him what terminated actually means,” she quipped.
She went on to say that Trump is still suffering the consequences of several other actions and accusations.
“Donald Trump there still reeling from his public display of instability on the world stage in the confrontation with Iran last week. Donald Trump, who denied an allegation of sexual assault by saying the accuser wasn’t his type. Donald Trump, who rolls over and plays impotent and powerless as his cruel and incompetent immigration policies victimize children at our borders,” she went on.
Watch her commentary below:
How the GOP is embracing more ruthless power grabs in the face of huge political challenges
On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on two cases highlighting the collision between partisan power grabs and setting the ground rules for two of the most important elections in America—those for U.S. House and state legislative chambers.
This article was produced by Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute.
One ruling concerns whether the Trump administration can add a question to the 2020 census that asks if anyone residing in that address is not a U.S. citizen. The other concerns whether hyper-partisanship is unconstitutional when state legislatures run by a single party draw electoral districts to maximize their party’s likelihood of winning elections.
Trump: China needs trade deal as economy ‘going down the tubes’
A bullish President Donald Trump warned China of an even deeper trade war Wednesday ahead of a G20 summit where he will meet President Xi Jinping, saying China's remaining imports are "ripe" for tariffs.
Markets are anxiously watching the Trump-Xi meeting, due Saturday, for a breakthrough in the dispute pitting the world's two largest economies against each other.
Insisting that a strong negotiating hand means he has no need to give way, Trump did not especially seek to calm those nerves.
"China's economy is going down the tubes -- they want to make a deal," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business News just hours before taking off for the summit in Osaka, Japan.
Trump warns any conflict with Iran ‘wouldn’t last long’
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he does not want a war with Iran but warned that if fighting does break out, it "wouldn't last very long," even as Iran's president tried to tamp down soaring tensions.
Trump also hinted that any conflict would be waged with air strikes, saying there would no US boots on the ground.
His remarks came after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tried to rein in the crisis between the two archfoes, saying that Iran "never seeks war" with the United States.
Washington has ratcheted up crippling economic sanctions on Tehran after the Islamic Republic's forces shot down an unmanned US drone in the Gulf region last week, following a series of attacks on oil tankers that Washington blamed on Iran.