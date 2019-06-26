MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace hilariously mocks Trump for not knowing what ‘terminated’ means

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace couldn’t help but notice that President Donald Trump seemed incredibly confused in a Fox Business interview today, where he attacked special counsel Robert Mueller.

According to Trump, Mueller “terminated emails,” and “terminated text messages” between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. It’s unclear if Trump meant something else, but no emails were terminated, and everything between Strzok and Page was released publicly. In fact, Republican officials actually read the text messages aloud during hearings and tweeted them out on numerous occasions. It’s still unclear what emails he’s talking about.

Wallace suggested that perhaps Trump’s Ambien hadn’t worn off yet, either way, she noted that Trump is accusing Mueller of a crime.

“Someone should call and tell him what terminated actually means,” she quipped.

She went on to say that Trump is still suffering the consequences of several other actions and accusations.

“Donald Trump there still reeling from his public display of instability on the world stage in the confrontation with Iran last week. Donald Trump, who denied an allegation of sexual assault by saying the accuser wasn’t his type. Donald Trump, who rolls over and plays impotent and powerless as his cruel and incompetent immigration policies victimize children at our borders,” she went on.

Watch her commentary below: