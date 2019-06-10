MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace says Mexico is treating Trump’s tariff threats like a scolding mom: ‘We’re done with this, man-child’

On Monday, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace compared Trump’s ongoing threats against Mexico to that of an immature child whose mother is fed up with his nonsense.

“It’s an appropriate bookend to what was a classic Trump tale: threaten, back down, then declare victory and ignore every last one of the facts, and attack the media every step of the way,” said Wallace.

“It started with the threat of tariffs if Mexico did nothing to stem the flow of migrants traveling north to the U.S.,” Wallace recapped. “Then on Friday, the dramatic announcement, no tariffs, thanks, to a brand-new deal that would mobilize 6,000 Mexican national guard troops among other measures” — followed by fiercely attacking The New York Times for pointing out none of what he announced is new.

She turned to her panel for discussion.

“First of all, it’s a playbook we’ve seen from the president before, where he sort of creates a crisis, has some sort of confrontation, declares a victory, and we found out afterwards that really nothing had changed,” said analyst Jonathan Lemire, noting that he was traveling with the president as part of the press pool and he did not announce this “deal” until he arrived back in the U.S. and saw all the negative press coverage.

“I always thought that was fake,” said Wallace.

“A lot of it seems to be not some deal with Mexico, but rather pressure from the American business community, which really leaned on the White House to say we strongly oppose this, and in fact we oppose this so much we may have to start mobilizing against you. Now we have seen , over the past couple of days, the Mexican officials have said there is no secret deal, every time the president has put forth, like, ‘Oh we’ve agreed to this, this, or this,’ Mexico’s been like, ‘no, no, no.'”

“But to me this seems like in parenting, when the child cries wolf so many times, and then in the end, Mexico’s the mom and they’re like, ‘Yeah, no, we’re done with this phase of our diplomatic relationship with you, man-child,'” said Wallace.

Watch below: