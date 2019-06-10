MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace says Mexico is treating Trump’s tariff threats like a scolding mom: ‘We’re done with this, man-child’
On Monday, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace compared Trump’s ongoing threats against Mexico to that of an immature child whose mother is fed up with his nonsense.
“It’s an appropriate bookend to what was a classic Trump tale: threaten, back down, then declare victory and ignore every last one of the facts, and attack the media every step of the way,” said Wallace.
“It started with the threat of tariffs if Mexico did nothing to stem the flow of migrants traveling north to the U.S.,” Wallace recapped. “Then on Friday, the dramatic announcement, no tariffs, thanks, to a brand-new deal that would mobilize 6,000 Mexican national guard troops among other measures” — followed by fiercely attacking The New York Times for pointing out none of what he announced is new.
She turned to her panel for discussion.
“First of all, it’s a playbook we’ve seen from the president before, where he sort of creates a crisis, has some sort of confrontation, declares a victory, and we found out afterwards that really nothing had changed,” said analyst Jonathan Lemire, noting that he was traveling with the president as part of the press pool and he did not announce this “deal” until he arrived back in the U.S. and saw all the negative press coverage.
“I always thought that was fake,” said Wallace.
“A lot of it seems to be not some deal with Mexico, but rather pressure from the American business community, which really leaned on the White House to say we strongly oppose this, and in fact we oppose this so much we may have to start mobilizing against you. Now we have seen , over the past couple of days, the Mexican officials have said there is no secret deal, every time the president has put forth, like, ‘Oh we’ve agreed to this, this, or this,’ Mexico’s been like, ‘no, no, no.'”
“But to me this seems like in parenting, when the child cries wolf so many times, and then in the end, Mexico’s the mom and they’re like, ‘Yeah, no, we’re done with this phase of our diplomatic relationship with you, man-child,'” said Wallace.
Priest who urged women to cover their shoulders to protect men’s ‘purity’ calls Twitter ‘demonic’ – wipes account
Last week a Catholic priest drew nationwide attention – and outrage – after taking to Twitterto urge women to cover their shoulders to protect men's "purity." The responses were what you might expect, mostly outrage and accusations of misogyny.
Father Kevin Cusick of of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. didn't back down. He went on to suggest no one should challenge his decree because, as he tweeted, "I’ve prayed about it."
InfoWars set to pay ‘Pepe the Frog’ creator $15,000: lawsuit
On Monday, Alex Jones' far-right conspiracy website InfoWars settled a lawsuit against cartoonist Matt Furie.
Furie is the creator of "Pepe the Frog," which has been used for far-right campaigns and messaging.
"Furie has since tried to regain control over the character's image, pursuing legal action against a series of websites," a report from The Daily Beast said. "The InfoWars lawsuit, filed last year, centered on a poster sold by InfoWars featuring Pepe alongside Trumpworld personalities like Roger Stone, InfoWars founder Alex Jones, and pundits Diamond & Silk."
Republican Jim Jordan ridiculed for ‘making a certified ass of himself’ in hearing on Trump’s obstruction
A far-right Congressman was mocked on Twitter after his abrasive questioning of John Dean before the House Judiciary Committee.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was shut down by Dean in the hearing when the former White House counsel lectured the former assistant wrestling coach.
Video of the exchange was shared online, with much commentary about the Freedom Caucus member, who is known as one of President Donald Trump's most vocal supporters on Capitol Hill.