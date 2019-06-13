MSNBC’s Ruhle left speechless by ex-Bush aide’s ‘dark’ assessment of Trump’s ‘inverted morals’
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle gasped in astonishment at former George W. Bush aide Peter Wehner’s assessment of President Donald Trump’s “inverted moral world.”
Wehner, who left the Republican Party earlier this year over its corruption by Trump, explained how the president’s public invitation of foreign interference in the 2020 election revealed his unethical worldview.
“One thing that was striking to me and listening to the answer, it was a window into the inverted moral world of Donald Trump,” Wehner explained. “What he was arguing is, what helps me is by definition right, and what hurts my opponent should be done, and what hurts me is by the definition of wrong.”
“That is the ethical construct in which he operates on,” he added. “It’s a kind of moral narcissism. We see it in this issue, but we see it in all issues — and that’s the danger.”
Wehner, a contributing editor at The Atlantic and a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, said Trump was uniquely dangerous as president.
“If you get a person with that kind of distorted moral world with the tremendous power of the president, that does great damage to the country,” Wehner said. “This guy is a daily battery ram against norms, against ethics and integrity.”
“I had a conversation with a friend years ago when he was asking about Donald Trump,” he added, “and I said the thing to understand is there’s no bottom with him. When there’s no bottom, there’s no bottom, and we’re seeing that on a weekly basis.”
Wehner’s brutal assessment left Ruhle nearly speechless.
“Wow, Peter — gosh, we’re going to end this segment on a dark note,” she said.
