Mueller doesn’t need to hand the Democrats any Trump ‘bombshells’ — here’s why
In a column for Bloomberg (subscription required) Jonathan Bernstein suggested that House Democrats who have finally convinced special counsel Robert Mueller to answer questions in two public hearings in July shouldn’t expect any bombshells — but they may not need any major revelations to expand investigations into President Donald Trump.
According to Bernstein, the benefit of getting the reticent Mueller on national TV is two-fold: To allow the public to hear directly from him how his investigation was conducted and to allow lawmakers to ask carefully-worded questions that might elicit important information that may open new avenues of Congressional investigations.
As he writes, “For one thing, the hearings are certain to draw serious media attention, which at least gives Democrats a high-profile way to illustrate the report’s main findings – which are far more damning than Trump’s “no collusion, no obstruction” mantra suggests. Because of the way information now spreads, the testimony could have a greater impact than the publication of the report itself.”
However, he notes, the Democrats need to have a disciplined game plan going in so their time is not wasted by members who want to grandstand for the cameras.
“What the Democrats should do is eliminate the standard practice of giving each committee member five minutes for questions. Instead, they should designate a small number of questioners to pursue different topics, then lengthen the blocks of time allotted to each party (perhaps to half-hour stretches),” he suggested. “That would give each questioner time to develop their points, instead of rushing through a random series of questions. It would also discourage lawmakers from trying to produce attention-grabbing sound bites to get themselves onto the news.”
Bernstein offered that, by narrowing down specific lines of questioning, Democratic lawmakers might reap important information that could help their own investigators.
“Even if there are no bombshell revelations during the hearing, the House could wind up with new leads to follow in its own investigations,” he wrote — including more information on Russian involvement in the 2016 election that helped propel Trump to the Oval Office
2020 Election
Justice Roberts called out for pro-GOP gerrymandering ruling: ‘He’s absolutely doing politics’
Addressing a closely-decided Supreme Court decision that allows majority legislatures to gerrymander districts to retain control of statehouses, the head of the Constitutional Accountability Center mocked Chief Justice John Roberts for his purely political deciding vote while acting like he is above politics.
According to Elizabeth Wydra, Roberts has gone to great lengths to make the conservative court appear to be non-partisan but that his authoring of the 5-4 decision was a tip-off that he is still a Republican at heart.
"Elizabeth, we heard a for foreshadowing of this from Ruth Bader Ginsburg with the huge importance of the census decision -- which we'll get to in a few moments to the fight over the travel ban -- and talked about the concern over divisions like this, 5-4 divisions ... and that's exactly what happened here," CNN host Poppy Harlow prodded.
2020 Election
Conservative bewildered after Democrats form a ‘circular firing squad’ at debate instead of going after Trump
The first round of the Democratic primary debates took place last night in Florida. The candidates mostly stuck to policy issues, like health care and immigration, avoiding attacks on President Donald Trump.
On Thursday, conservative columnist Charlie Sykes appeared on an MSNBC panel about the debate. Sykes warned that Democrats were making a mistake by skewing left and failing to pin Donald Trump on the multiple controversies bedeviling his administration, from his erratic approach to Iran to a credible rape allegation against him by the writer E. Jean Carroll.
"The Trump people are very, very happy this morning," Sykes said. "The way the Democrats are positioning themselves outside of what they regard is the mainstream of American politics."
2020 Election
Dem debate shows the party’s the most progressive it’s been ‘since the heyday of the Great Society’: historian
Wednesday night's Democratic primary debate featured bold calls to support Medicare for All and reforming immigration laws -- and historian Michael Kazin believes it shows the party is returning to the kind of bold progressive agenda that defined the party for decades until its turn to the right in the 1970s.
As part of Politico's symposium on reactions to the debate, Kazin argues that the Democrats who took the stage this week are significantly more progressive than they've been since "the heyday of the Great Society" in the 1960s.