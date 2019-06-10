Musical inspired by Greek mythology wins at Tony Awards
A musical inspired by Greek mythology and a play about the conflict in Northern Ireland were the big winners Sunday at the Tony Awards, the highest honors in American theater.
“Hadestown” was the big favorite of the 73rd annual awards with 14 nominations and in the end it took home eight gongs, including best musical.
The show, a modern take on the underworld myth of Orpheus and Euridyce with jazz and folk, arrived on Broadway in April after an unusual 13-year journey.
From its 2006 origins in Vermont as a musical show without choreography, it has become a hit album and an off-Broadway show in London and Canada.
“If Hadestown stands for anything, it is that change is possible. That in dark times, spring will come again,” producer Mara Isaacs said as she received her Tony.
“The Ferryman”, written by Jez Butterworth, was also among the favorites this year with nine nominations and ultimately won four Tonys, including best play.
Directed by Sam Mendes, who won as best director of a play, it depicts a day in the life of a rural family in Northern Ireland in 1981 at the height of “The Troubles”.
Its large and colorful cast of characters includes a baby and a goose.
British actor James Corden, master of ceremonies at the event broadcast from Radio City Music Hall, opened the awards by extolling the virtues of live theater against streaming.
While his humor was apolitical, others spoke out during the three-hour show.
Bryan Cranston, who won best leading actor in a play for his role in the “Network”, adapted from the satirical 1976 film about a TV anchor, dedicated his award to “all the real journalists around the world.”
“The media is not the enemy of the people. Demagoguery is the enemy of the people,” the “Breaking Bad” star said, taking aim at President Donald Trump who frequently rails against unfavorable media as “the enemy of the people.”
While the entertainment world is frequently accused of downplaying the contributions of women and minorities, Broadway tried to redress the balance a bit on Sunday.
Actress Ali Stroker became the first wheelchair user to win a Tony for her role in the musical “Oklahoma!” but Rachel Chavkin, director of “Hadestown”, was the only woman directing a musical this year.
“There are so many women who are ready, so many artists of color who are ready,” Chavkin said in her acceptance speech.
“It’s not a lack of preparation, it’s a lack of imagination on the part of a sector supposed to imagine how the world could be”.
MSNBC’s Mika stunned by GOP congressman’s feeble excuse for not reading Mueller report
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski was stunned into silence by a Republican congressman's excuse for not reading the report from special counsel Robert Mueller.
"Morning Joe" hosted Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, of Rhode Island, to discuss the upcoming testimony from Richard Nixon's former White House counsel John Dean, who will present highlights from Mueller's report to the House Judiciary Committee.
During their discussion, Brzezinski rolled video of GOP Rep. Rob Woodall, of Georgia, addressing the report Sunday with MSNBC's Kasie Hunt, who asked whether he'd read Mueller's findings.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Bryan Cranston perfectly nails Trump — without mentioning his name — during Tony acceptance speech
After receiving his Tony award for his portrayal of Howard Beale in Broadway's Network, actor Bryan Cranston took a shot at President Donald Trump on Sunday night.
Reflecting on playing the newsman who is driven mad and becomes the truth-telling "prophet of the airwaves," the popular actor tied it to our current times.
"Howard Beale is a fictitious TV news man who found his way in the line of fire because of his pursuit of the truth," he told the audience
"I would like to dedicate this to all of the real journalists around the world, both in the press, the print media, and also the broadcast media, who actually are in the line of fire with their pursuit of the truth," Cranston continued. "The media is not the enemy of the people. Demagoguery is the enemy of the people."
Breaking Banner
Trump rage tweets against New York Times — as John Dean prepares to testify about Mueller report
President Donald Trump accused the New York Times of practicing "sick journalism" in a tweet fired off hours before former White House counsel John Dean was expected to testify before Congress.
Dean, a CNN contributor and former lawyer for President Richard Nixon's White House, was a key witness during the Watergate hearings, and he will highlight findings by special counsel Robert Mueller during testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.
Trump was angered by Times reporting on his negotiations with Mexico to avert punitive tariffs, and he denounced those reports as inaccurate.