Musician David Crosby advises woman to divorce Trump-supporting husband of 40 years: ‘Look for somebody else’
Singer David Crosby urged a woman to leave her husband of 40 years over his support for President Donald Trump.
The rock music legend started off his new gig as an advice columnist for Rolling Stone with a question from a wife who’s concerned about her husband’s political viewpoints.
“He’s a good man and a good husband,” the woman wrote. “My only problem is that he’s become a die-hard Trump supporter. It’d driving me completely insane.”
“How can any otherwise rational man support that moron?” she asked. “Would it be crazy to end my marriage over a political difference?”
The 77-year-old Crosby said he understood her angst, saying it would be difficult to respect someone who fell for an obvious con man.
“The guy is a snake oil salesman, it’s a scam,” he said. “You have to be pretty stupid to buy it. So I can’t say any positive stuff about your husband, and you might want to be looking around for somebody else.”
Man horrifies Jewish neighbor by creating massive swastika in his yard — but he insists he’s not racist
A man from El Sobrante, California has horrified many in his neighborhood by creating a massive swastika on his property -- but he's insisting that people shouldn't see it as a racist symbol.
Local news station ABC 7 reports that El Sobrante resident Steve Johnson has drawn a firestorm of criticism by replacing a dirt lot in his yard with a giant swastika symbol like the one used by the Nazis during the Third Reich.
When asked about the Swastika by ABC 7, Johnson tried to claim that it's a "Tibetan" symbol -- despite the fact that his symbol faces clockwise like the Nazi symbol, whereas the traditional Buddhist symbol cited by Johnson faces counterclockwise.
Trump Administration axes federal funding for HIV treatment testing research over fetal tissue usage
In a move that will please the religious right, the Trump administration has just killed a multi-million dollar contract with a California research lab that was testing new HIV treatments.
The Washington Post calls it "a significant tightening of federal support for biomedical science that relies on material collected from elective abortions." The lab uses fetal tissue. The Trump administration and Republicans across the country are waging war on abortion.