Nancy Pelosi says White House attempt to block Hope Hicks testimony is ‘obstruction of justice’
President Donald Trump’s White House is committing obstruction of justice by claiming Hope Hicks has “immunity” from testifying before Congress about her time in the administration and even transition.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was asked about the administration’s contention by CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju.
Pelosi replied that it was, “obstruction of justice.”
The answer could be important as Congressional precedence says that obstruction of justice is a high crime or misdemeanor worthy of impeachment.
To date, Pelosi has refused calls to begin impeachment proceedings.
Pelosi reportedly walked into an elevator before saying if this development had changed her views on impeaching Trump.
Just asked Nancy Pelosi about WH saying Hope Hicks should not answer questions about her time at the WH, and she said: “Obstruction of justice.” And she walked to the elevator.
