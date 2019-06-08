Nancy Pelosi slaps down Trump for using ‘temper tantrums’ to get his way

On Friday, President Donald Trump finally announced that he had secured a deal with Mexico over controlling migrants at the southern border.

The terms of this deal are currently unknown, but they evidently satisfy the president enough to walk back his threatened 5 percent tariff on Mexican goods, a threat which rattled his own party and had several GOP senators starting to break with him.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), however, still does not view this as a good resolution, according to CNN. On Saturday, she sharply criticized Trump for his behavior, saying, “Threats and temper tantrums are no way to negotiate foreign policy.”

Nancy Pelosi: "We are deeply disappointed by the Administration's expansion of its failed Remain-in-Mexico policy, which violates the rights of asylum seekers under U.S. law … Threats and temper tantrums are no way to negotiate foreign policy." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 8, 2019

Trump, for his part, fired off a salvo of his own at Pelosi, saying that “Nervous Nancy Pelosi & the Democrat House are getting nothing done” and suggesting they ought to back his trade agreement to replace NAFTA: