Nancy Pelosi slaps down Trump for using ‘temper tantrums’ to get his way

1 min ago

On Friday, President Donald Trump finally announced that he had secured a deal with Mexico over controlling migrants at the southern border.

The terms of this deal are currently unknown, but they evidently satisfy the president enough to walk back his threatened 5 percent tariff on Mexican goods, a threat which rattled his own party and had several GOP senators starting to break with him.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), however, still does not view this as a good resolution, according to CNN. On Saturday, she sharply criticized Trump for his behavior, saying, “Threats and temper tantrums are no way to negotiate foreign policy.”

Trump, for his part, fired off a salvo of his own at Pelosi, saying that “Nervous Nancy Pelosi & the Democrat House are getting nothing done” and suggesting they ought to back his trade agreement to replace NAFTA:

