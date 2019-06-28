New documents expose the epic failure of Trump’s disastrous Foxconn deal

President Donald Trump thought he’d struck gold with his deal to lure manufacturer Foxconn to Wisconsin after it promised to deliver factory jobs in exchange for generous tax incentives.

A new report from The Verge shows, however, that the Foxconn deal has been a total bust and has not delivered anything close to what was promised — or really anything at all.

“The last year has seen the factory shrink, get canceled, reappear, and undergo other shifts,” the publication writes. “Even now, as concrete is finally being poured, it’s unclear what exactly Foxconn is building in Mount Pleasant. Industry experts shown Foxconn’s building plans say it does not appear to even be the scaled-down Gen6 LCD factory.”

The Verge this week obtained floor plans for the Foxconn facility that’s finally being built, and there’s nothing in them to indicate that it’s building the LCD factory that it once promised.

Willy Shih, a Harvard Business School professor, examined the floor plans and expressed bewilderment at what was really going on.

“If you wanted to build the actual LCD fab, you’d need a lot of steel, and you’d need a deep, deep foundation to support it,” Shih explained, noting that the Foxconn plans contained none of those elements.

The plans also show space allotted to “a ‘VR experience room,’ a meditation room, a VIP viewing bridge, and various meeting rooms… They do not, however, say anything about LCD manufacturing,” the publication reports.

