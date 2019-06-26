New Pentagon chief confronts Turkey on NATO debut
President Donald Trump’s pick for Pentagon chief plunged straight into business as he made his NATO debut Wednesday, confronting Turkey over its purchase of Russian air defence missiles.
Mark Esper, nominated as defense secretary last Friday, reiterated Washington’s warning that buying the Russian S-400 missile system would mean it woud be booted out of the US F-35 jet fighter programme.
Making his first appearance at a meeting of NATO defence ministers, Esper had what a Pentagon spokesman described as a “frank and transparent” meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.
The US and NATO are alarmed that Turkey may acquire the missiles, which are designed to shoot down planes like the F-35, America’s new generation multi-role stealth fighter that Turkey also wants to buy.
But Turkey has so far rebuffed all efforts to persuade it to drop the deal, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted on Tuesday that delivery would take place in July.
“The two leaders had a frank and transparent discussion where Secretary Esper reiterated that Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air and missile defense system is incompatible with the F-35 program and that Turkey will not be permitted to have both systems,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.
Erdogan has said he will use his good relations with Trump to defuse tensions when they meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan later this week.
But the US has set a July 31 deadline for Ankara to drop the purchase or face sanctions and expulsion from the F-35 programme.
This would mean an end to Turkey’s current plans to buy 100 F-35s and the loss of lucrative contracts to build parts of the jet.
Esper, who is yet to be confirmed in post by the Senate, is the third man to lead the Pentagon in six months after Jim Mattis and Patrick Shanahan.
The departure of defense secretary Mattis — who quit in December admitting he had had differences with Trump — concerned some European allies who saw him as a cool, experienced head in Washington.
In Esper they face another former military man, but one who is close to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton — both outspoken hawks in the Trump team.
AOC burns down Kellyanne Conway at House hearing: ‘Even Sarah Huckabee Sanders acknowledges the Hatch Act’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Wednesday blasted the Trump administration for allowing White House staffer Kellyanne Conway to violate the Hatch Act.
At a House hearing on Conway, Ocasio-Cortez presented a video detailing the ways in which the White House aide violated the Hatch Act by attacking Democratic candidates from her official government position.
"Even Sarah Huckabee Sanders acknowledges the bars in the Hatch Act," the congresswoman explained. "I think this right here gets at the core of what we’re talking about today, is that this is not even partisan because members of Trump’s own administration do not violate the law, this law to the extent that she does."
Photo of drowned migrant man, daughter fuels criticism of Trump
A heart-rending photograph of a Salvadoran man and his nearly two-year-old daughter drowned in the Rio Grande River fueled angry denunciations on Wednesday of the Trump administration's immigration policies.
"Trump is responsible for these deaths," said Beto O'Rourke, the former Texas congressman who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
"As his administration refuses to follow our laws -- preventing refugees from presenting themselves for asylum at our ports of entry -- they cause families to cross between ports, ensuring greater suffering & death," O'Rourke said in a tweet.
Fox News cuts Trump livefeed after he whines his ‘favorite network’ isn’t treating him ‘great’
Fox News on Wednesday cut away from a speech being delivered by President Donald Trump shortly after he complained that the network isn't treating him as fairly as it should.
While talking before the Faith & Freedom Coalition, Trump mentioned that he was watching his "favorite network" recently -- and then he went off on a tangent on how this network needed to do a better job of being nice to him.
"[Fox News] doesn’t always treat me so great, by the way," he said. "They could do better. But at least they are fair!"
Shortly afterward, Fox stopped its lived feed of Trump's speech and host Harris Faulkner jumped in to recap other aspects of the president's speech, including "Merry Christmas coming back."