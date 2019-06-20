Quantcast
Connect with us

Nightmare scenario: Trump could lose by 5 million votes — but still win re-election by one electoral vote

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump could potentially win re-election next year by a single electoral vote.

In that nightmare scenario for Democrats, the president could lose the popular vote — again — but still narrowly eke out an electoral win by holding onto four states he carried in 2016, reported Axios.

Even if Democrats flip Michigan and Pennsylvania, increase their vote totals in California and come close to winning Texas — which could give them 5 million more votes than Trump — their candidate could still lose if Trump narrowly wins Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by 3 million votes, but still won the electoral vote by 74.

That imbalance could be even more out of whack in 2020.

“We could be sitting on Election Day not knowing who will win,” said Jim Messina, Barack Obama’s campaign manager in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nightmare scenario: Trump could lose by 5 million votes — but still win re-election by one electoral vote

Published

1 min ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump could potentially win re-election next year by a single electoral vote.

In that nightmare scenario for Democrats, the president could lose the popular vote -- again -- but still narrowly eke out an electoral win by holding onto four states he carried in 2016, reported Axios.

Even if Democrats flip Michigan and Pennsylvania, increase their vote totals in California and come close to winning Texas -- which could give them 5 million more votes than Trump -- their candidate could still lose if Trump narrowly wins Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Hope Hicks’ latest obstruction just gave the Democrats a major weapon: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

Hope Hicks didn't provide much information for Democrats in her testimony before the House Judiciary Committee -- but she may have cracked the stone wall the White House has built around former staffers.

President Donald Trump's former communications director -- and perhaps his most trusted aide outside his family -- claimed blanket immunity throughout her closed-door testimony, but Hicks still gave Democrats something in their legal battle against the White House, argued Margaret Carlson for The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

A number of Democrats running for president are kind of weird about food

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

The New York Times has posted a series of short videos of the Democratic candidates for president answering important questions, like what they propose to do about our broken health care system and just how crooked Donald Trump is. Because campaign coverage demands candidates be allowed “human” (debatable!) moments, the Times also asked the participating candidates about their go-to comfort foods on the campaign trail.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link