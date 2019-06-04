Quantcast
’No bluff!’: Trump denies he won’t wage a trade war against Mexico after Chuck Schumer calls out his bluster

President Donald Trump seemed confused again about his trade war.

On a day when Republicans are saying that they’re not up to support him, Trump somehow decided to blame Democrats.

“Can you imagine Cryin’ Chuck Schumer saying out loud, for all to hear, that I am bluffing with respect to putting Tariffs on Mexico. What a Creep. He would rather have our Country fail with drugs & Immigration than give Republicans a win. But he gave Mexico bad advice, no bluff!”

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Tuesday that he is unwilling to pass any of Trump’s tariffs. Just months ago, China said that they believed Trump was bluffing on tariffs.

Trump’s latest extremist DHS nominee about to be rejected by his own Senate GOP allies

June 4, 2019

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows with his choice of Ken Cuccinelli to lead U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The former attorney general of Virginia, 2013 GOP gubernatorial nominee, and leader of the Senate Conservatives Fund, Cuccinelli is a hard-right culture warrior who has a virulently anti-immigrant record. He has tried to repeal birthright citizenship, ban undocumented immigrants from attending public colleges, and protect employers' right to fire people for not speaking English — and he has compared immigration policy to exterminating rats.

British intel did not spy on Trump campaign at Obama’s behest — despite the president’s claims: report

June 4, 2019

The UK Minister of State for Security and Economic Crime denied accusations by President Donald Trump that England had worked with the Obama administration to spy on the Trump campaign.

Speaking with CNN, Ben Wallace said, "there's no big conspiracy."

"In the days of social media there is an awful lot of speculation that goes on about these things," he noted.

"There is no big conspiracy and the idea that I would take an intelligence officer off the job of targeting in al Qaeda in a place of mutual issues to us, to put him on spying on a campaign of presidential candidate, I think, it’s not going to be the reality," Wallace continued.

