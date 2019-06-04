’No bluff!’: Trump denies he won’t wage a trade war against Mexico after Chuck Schumer calls out his bluster

President Donald Trump seemed confused again about his trade war.

On a day when Republicans are saying that they’re not up to support him, Trump somehow decided to blame Democrats.

“Can you imagine Cryin’ Chuck Schumer saying out loud, for all to hear, that I am bluffing with respect to putting Tariffs on Mexico. What a Creep. He would rather have our Country fail with drugs & Immigration than give Republicans a win. But he gave Mexico bad advice, no bluff!”

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Tuesday that he is unwilling to pass any of Trump’s tariffs. Just months ago, China said that they believed Trump was bluffing on tariffs.