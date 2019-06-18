Quantcast
Ocasio-Cortez dunks on Liz Cheney again for using Nazi language to defend Trump: ‘Enjoy defending concentration camps’

Published

1 min ago

on

Dick Cheney’s daughter continued to receive ferocious backlash after she falsely claimed that Donald Trump’s tent cities are not “concentration camps.”

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) demanded Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) learn history — while revealing she knew little — during a Twitter outburst.

“The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. … ‘Never Again’ means something … we need to do something about it,” Ocasio-Cortez noted.

“Please AOC do us all a favor and spend just a few minutes learning some actual history. 6 million Jews were exterminated in the Holocaust. You demean their memory and disgrace yourself with comments like this,” Cheney argued.

“What do you call building mass camps of people being detained without a trial?” Ocasio-Cortez asked. “How would you dress up DHS’s mass separation of thousands [of] children at the border from their parents?”

Eight hours later, Ocasio-Cortez again dunked on the Wyoming Republican.

“Also Liz Cheney, the fact that you employed the horrifying word ‘exterminated’ here (co-opting the language of the oppressor) tells us that it’s you that needs to brush up on your reading,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “Hope you enjoy defending concentration camps. I won’t back down fighting against them.

Ocasio-Cortez also retweeted several people attempting to explain the reality to Cheney:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
