Ocasio-Cortez dunks on Liz Cheney again for using Nazi language to defend Trump: ‘Enjoy defending concentration camps’

Dick Cheney’s daughter continued to receive ferocious backlash after she falsely claimed that Donald Trump’s tent cities are not “concentration camps.”

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) demanded Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) learn history — while revealing she knew little — during a Twitter outburst.

“The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. … ‘Never Again’ means something … we need to do something about it,” Ocasio-Cortez noted.

“Please AOC do us all a favor and spend just a few minutes learning some actual history. 6 million Jews were exterminated in the Holocaust. You demean their memory and disgrace yourself with comments like this,” Cheney argued.

“What do you call building mass camps of people being detained without a trial?” Ocasio-Cortez asked. “How would you dress up DHS’s mass separation of thousands [of] children at the border from their parents?”

Eight hours later, Ocasio-Cortez again dunked on the Wyoming Republican.

“Also Liz Cheney, the fact that you employed the horrifying word ‘exterminated’ here (co-opting the language of the oppressor) tells us that it’s you that needs to brush up on your reading,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “Hope you enjoy defending concentration camps. I won’t back down fighting against them.

Ocasio-Cortez also retweeted several people attempting to explain the reality to Cheney:

Jew here. @AOC's point is exactly why we say "Never forget." The Holocaust did not begin with the murder of 6 million Jews. It began with the same dehumanization, deportation, and internment we see today. You, sickeningly, invoke the Holocaust to minimize their suffering. Shame. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 18, 2019

For those criticizing @AOC's remarks on U.S. concentration camps, this sworn court declaration from last year is from the director of the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education. She shares the fears of survivors in this testimony from last year. 🔽 https://t.co/noTYsLr863 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) June 18, 2019

GOP seems to be embracing the "it's not as bad as Auschwitz" defense for their concentration camps on the border. That's a bad defense. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) June 18, 2019

She's right, and it's time the media started calling them concentration camps. (A year ago this weekend, I saw @AOC in person protesting outside the Tornillo child concentration camp. I didn't know who she was at the time, but her passion in opposing the horror got my attention.) https://t.co/xJ6lvsXN4r — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2019

.@Liz_Cheney, don’t speak for me or my Jewish ancestors. In fact, @AOC is correct. You don’t understand history. You demean their memory by failing to see that “Never Again” is now. By supporting Trump, you promote cruelty, concentration camps, and racismhttps://t.co/k8baBUBvYM — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) June 18, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

My grandpa’s entire family was murdered in the Holocaust. I’m 100% comfortable with @AOC and anyone else referring to the current situation as concentration camps. The Holocaust didn’t come out of nowhere—it was a slow build, like now. People who understand history know this. https://t.co/agIBjPMNLz — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) June 18, 2019

As historian of fascism & Holocaust, I would also call these centers concentrations camps. As a Jewish person who lost family in Holocaust, I regret that some Republicans use memory of the Holocaust to defend racist policies of trumpism. @aoc is right. https://t.co/CQFESFT5sA — Finchelstein (@FinchelsteinF) June 18, 2019

Ah yes, because history knows that people who run concentration camp systems almost always acknowledge to the public what they’re doing. https://t.co/HOX7HGNIrm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

This video was from 1 year ago this week – before my primary & the Fox News cycle. I flew to the concentration camp where the Trump admin was keeping children they stole from their parents. Back then, I was voicing my conscience. I still am. #AbolishICEpic.twitter.com/QLyc9MiMsV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

Hey Rep. Cheney, since you're so eager to "educate me," I'm curious: What do YOU call building mass camps of people being detained without a trial? How would you dress up DHS's mass separation of thousands children at the border from their parents? https://t.co/OOfrrfa1Ew — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019