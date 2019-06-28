Ocasio-Cortez invites women’s national soccer team to tour Capitol after players cancel on Trump’s White House invite
The US women’s national soccer team received an invitation from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after their stunning Friday victory over France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.
Superstar player Megan Rapinoe scored twice in USA’s 2 – victory.
Both Rapinoe and teammate Ali Krieger have rejected invitations from President Donald Trump.
“It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome [Rapinoe] and the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.
It may not be the White House, but we'd be happy to welcome @mPinoe & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they'd like. ?? https://t.co/ccgqE8vCds
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2019
Rapinoe replied, “consider it done, AOC.”
Yes! 🇺🇸⚽️✨
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 29, 2019