One overlooked incident in the Mueller report may open up a whole new line of inquiry over Trump’s obstruction

Published

1 hour ago

on

According to a line-by-line deep dive into special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the campaign and administration of Donald Trump, an editor for Lawfare revealed an overlooked conversation Trump had with a close adviser that could open up another line of inquiry into presidential obstruction of justice.

Writing for the New York Times, under the headline, “4 Disturbing Details You May Have Missed in the Mueller Report,” Lawfare managing editor Quinta Jurecic notes an interaction the president had with non-White House employee Corey Lewandowski.

As Jurecic writes, “A month after Mr. Mueller’s appointment, President Trump’s ordered his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski — who was not a government employee — to convey a message to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, telling him to constrain the scope of the Mueller investigation.”

While pointing out that Lewandowski never delivered the message, Jurecic points out that Trump quite possibly committed a crime of a different order than had previously been discussed.

“Simply firing Mr. Mueller would have been within the president’s power. Asking a private citizen to deliver that message, however, moves this outside the realm of the president’s management of the executive branch and toward clearer-cut obstruction of justice,” she explained.

“Attorney General Bill Barr’s view that the president did not obstruct justice is informed by his argument that presidential conduct authorized by the Constitution cannot constitute obstruction,” she added. “But this does not address conduct, like the order to Mr. Lewandowski, that took place outside the scope of the Constitution.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Florida woman blames Trump after police respond to suicide attempt: ‘I’m tired of living in Trump’s country’

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 8, 2019

By

On Thursday, Fox News reported that a woman in Palmetto, Florida stabbed herself repeatedly with a kitchen knife — and said it was because of President Donald Trump.

When responding police officers arrived at her home and found her covered in blood, she revealed three stab wounds to them and said, "I'm tired of living in Trump's country. I'm tired of Trump being president."

The woman, whose name has not been released, was transported to Blake Medical Center. According to the police report, she has a history of mental illness, and was previously placed under involuntary institutionalization under the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, also known as the Baker Act.

Support for Trump impeachment doubles among independents as Democrats begin hearings

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 8, 2019

By

Many Democrats in the House remain reluctant to open impeachment proceedings into President Donald Trump, fearing that the move would not play well with voters they need to win over in order to unseat the president next year.

But new polling from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist suggests that the tide may be turning in favor of impeachment — and particularly among independent voters.

The poll finds that independents are still skeptical of impeachment, but that the number has nearly doubled from April, when just 16 percent favored impeaching the president.

