Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Our police are protecting Nazis’: Detroit cops criticized for ‘marching’ with Nazis at Pride event

Published

2 hours ago

on

Members of the Detroit Police Department are being criticized for accompanying a group of self-described Nazis over the weekend at the city’s Pride parade.

Activists reacted in alarm on Saturday after being informed that the Nazi group had been given a permit to protest at the Pride event. According to The Detroit News, police were assigned “to keep the protesters and attendees apart as they marched through the festival.”

“Our police, when they should be protecting us, are protecting Nazis,” one protester could be heard complaining in a video on Twitter.

After videos of the Nazi march circulated on social media, activists criticized the police for not taking a stand. Others pointed out that the officers were only following orders.

Watch the videos and read some of the comments below.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Activism

‘Our police are protecting Nazis’: Detroit cops criticized for ‘marching’ with Nazis at Pride event

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 9, 2019

By

Members of the Detroit Police Department are being criticized for accompanying a group of self-described Nazis over the weekend at the city's Pride parade.

Activists reacted in alarm on Saturday after being informed that the Nazi group had been given a permit to protest at the Pride event. According to The Detroit News, police were assigned "to keep the protesters and attendees apart as they marched through the festival."

"Our police, when they should be protecting us, are protecting Nazis," one protester could be heard complaining in a video on Twitter.

Continue Reading

Activism

Video catches white couple getting butt kicking on freeway after calling Latino family ‘beaners’

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 9, 2019

By

A fight broke out on highway 118 near Simi Valley, California after a white couple allegedly called a Latino family "beaners."

According to a Twitter user with the handle @PattyMonstercx, her parents were cut off in traffic by the white couple.

An included video shows the white couple getting out of their SUV to confront Patty's family. A fight soon breaks out, which the white couple appears to lose.

Members of the Latino family can be heard calling 911 emergency services before the video ends.

Read the tweets and watch the video below.

Here’s a video of my parents fucking up an ugly ass racist couple who were trying to cut my parents off, and referred to my parents as “beaners” on the off ramp of the 118 today pic.twitter.com/W7wgRpgbXy

Continue Reading
 

Activism

Reproductive clinic worker faces threats of ‘murder’ after anti-abortion protester violates restraining order

Published

4 days ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

A staffer at an abortion clinic in Charleston, West Virginia is reportedly facing physical threats after an anti-abortion protester revealed her identity on Facebook, breaking a restraining order.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that anti-abortion protester Derrick Evans broke a restraining order filed by Jamie Miller, who works at the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]