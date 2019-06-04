‘Pee tape’ dossier author Christopher Steele will speak with US officials: report

The former British intelligence officer behind the salacious “Steele Dossier” has agreed to be interviewed by United States authorities, the Sunday Times reported Tuesday.

“The former MI6 agent behind the Trump dossier has agreed to be questioned by US officials over his relationship with the FBI,” the newspaper reported. “Christopher Steele, 54, has agreed to meet investigators in London within weeks, according to a source close to him.”

The dossier contained salacious details, including discussion of a potential “golden shower” incident with multiple prostitutes in a Russian hotel that has become known as the “pee tape.”

There were multiple additional items of intelligence on Trump in the dossier.