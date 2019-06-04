Quantcast
‘Pee tape’ dossier author Christopher Steele will speak with US officials: report

The former British intelligence officer behind the salacious “Steele Dossier” has agreed to be interviewed by United States authorities, the Sunday Times reported Tuesday.

“The former MI6 agent behind the Trump dossier has agreed to be questioned by US officials over his relationship with the FBI,” the newspaper reported. “Christopher Steele, 54, has agreed to meet investigators in London within weeks, according to a source close to him.”

The dossier contained salacious details, including discussion of a potential “golden shower” incident with multiple prostitutes in a Russian hotel that has become known as the “pee tape.”

There were multiple additional items of intelligence on Trump in the dossier.

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch rips Ivanka and Jared’s ‘smugness and entitlement’: ‘I think it’s repulsive’

June 4, 2019

Senior White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are "repulsive" as they galavant around the United Kingdom as part of Donald Trump's official state visit, an MSNBC anchor and former neighbor of the couple explained on Tuesday.

"As Trump parades around London, it’s hard not to notice the state visit also looks a whole lot like a family vacation/junket. His entourage includes all of his adult children, even the ones without any official role in his administration," Nicolle Wallace reported.

For analysis, Wallace interviewed Donny Deutsch, host of the new show "Saturday Night Politics" on MSNBC.

Trump may have actually gone too far this time — and Republicans are fuming

June 4, 2019

By proposing hefty tariffs on Mexico in response to the waves of immigrants showing up at the southern U.S. border, President Donald Trump may have provoked a serious and forceful response from his Republican allies.

According to a new report in the Washington Post, Republican senators warned the president during a private lunch on Tuesday against imposing the tariffs, which are taxes on imports that would hurt American consumers. The GOP caucus is largely opposed to tariffs, and party leaders openly told the president that they may join with the Democrats to override Trump’s decision, if necessary.

