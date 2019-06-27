Pelosi: Trump has made dead migrants ‘the face of America around the world’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) suggested on Thursday that two migrants died in the Rio Grande River due to the policies of the Trump administration.

At her weekly press conference, Pelosi was asked about a father and daughter who had drowned while trying to enter the United States. A photo of the two migrants lying face down in the river was published earlier this week.

Pelosi appeared to choke up as she spoke.

“Can you just imagine, the father put the little girl on shore to go back to get the mother and the little girl wanted to be with her father, she got back in [the water],” Pelosi lamented. “He couldn’t save her and he couldn’t save himself.”

“It’s not a question of blame, it’s a question of being prayerful,” she continued. “Understand the consequences of policy.”

Pelosi added: “I just think it’s such a shame for that to be the face of America around the world.”

Watch Pelosi’s entire response below.