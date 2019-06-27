Pelosi: Trump has made dead migrants ‘the face of America around the world’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) suggested on Thursday that two migrants died in the Rio Grande River due to the policies of the Trump administration.
At her weekly press conference, Pelosi was asked about a father and daughter who had drowned while trying to enter the United States. A photo of the two migrants lying face down in the river was published earlier this week.
Pelosi appeared to choke up as she spoke.
“Can you just imagine, the father put the little girl on shore to go back to get the mother and the little girl wanted to be with her father, she got back in [the water],” Pelosi lamented. “He couldn’t save her and he couldn’t save himself.”
“It’s not a question of blame, it’s a question of being prayerful,” she continued. “Understand the consequences of policy.”
Pelosi added: “I just think it’s such a shame for that to be the face of America around the world.”
Watch Pelosi’s entire response below.
Commentary
America’s biggest economic problem isn’t China
Xi Jinping might possibly agree this weekend when he meets Donald Trump on further steps to bring down China’s trade imbalance with the US, giving Trump a face-saving way of ending his trade war.
But Xi won’t agree to change China’s economic system. Why should he?
The American economic system is focused on maximizing shareholder returns. And it’s achieving that goal. Last Friday, the S&P 500 notched a new all-time high.
Andrew Napolitano: Census ruling is a significant defeat for Trump personally
On Thursday, the Supreme Court handed down a crucial decision on the census, preventing the Trump administration from adding a question about citizenship.
The 5-4 decision upheld an earlier ruling from the Southern District of New York that found the administration's decision to add citizenship to the census was an “arbitrary and capricious” violation of U.S. law.
The administration's justification was to enforce the Voting Rights Act -- but New York judge Jesse Furman ruled that this was an "after-the-fact rationalization," Vox noted in an explainer.
2020 Election
Justice Roberts called out for pro-GOP gerrymandering ruling: ‘He’s absolutely doing politics’
Addressing a closely-decided Supreme Court decision that allows majority legislatures to gerrymander districts to retain control of statehouses, the head of the Constitutional Accountability Center mocked Chief Justice John Roberts for his purely political deciding vote while acting like he is above politics.
According to Elizabeth Wydra, Roberts has gone to great lengths to make the conservative court appear to be non-partisan but that his authoring of the 5-4 decision was a tip-off that he is still a Republican at heart.
"Elizabeth, we heard a for foreshadowing of this from Ruth Bader Ginsburg with the huge importance of the census decision -- which we'll get to in a few moments to the fight over the travel ban -- and talked about the concern over divisions like this, 5-4 divisions ... and that's exactly what happened here," CNN host Poppy Harlow prodded.