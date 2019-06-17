Pentagon releases photos saying it proves Iran was responsible for oil tanker fire

The Pentagon is releasing high-resolution photos showing what they say proves mines were not the only cause of the oil tanker fire that President Donald Trump has alleged was an attack.

CNN Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr said that the Pentagon released the photos after so much doubt surrounded the allegations. The legacy of the war in Iraq has prompted many to speculate that the claim of an Iranian attack is part of a ploy by the Trump government, who is eager to go to war with Iran.

“The Pentagon doesn’t like to show how much they can really accomplish with imagery and how much they could see but, because there is so much public doubt about this, and so much public concern, they have really made an effort here to show these images, to show the world as much as they know at this point,” Starr said.

“One extraordinarily clear image taken by a U.S. Navy helicopter — overhead shows a boat moments after those on board removed an unexploded mine from one tanker according to the Pentagon,” Starr said. “More images of the leftover mine show a hole in the hull from additional blasts. The Pentagon acknowledged two things. They are not sure all the damage was caused by mines and the case against the Iranians still will have its doubters.”

In a panel discussion, former CIA officer Phil Mudd explained that if Trump intends to go to war with Iran they should be prepared to give details about the “end game.”

“I don’t know where he thinks we’re going to end up if we take a shot.

In an interview with CNN, a senior Iranian official warned that it seems the U.S. is readying for a confrontation against the country.

