Pompeo to assure India on tech visas
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will assure India on a visit next week that the United States is not planning to slash visas commonly used by Indian technology workers, an official said Friday.
The United States has backed internet behemoths and major corporations in opposing India’s orders that all online data be stored within the country, a move to ensure that authorities in New Delhi have access to it.
A US official denied reports that Washington was linking the issue to H-1B visas for professionals, for which the vast majority of recipients are Indian.
“We attach great importance to the US-India relationship,” the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
“Indians have contributed under the H-1B program to the US economy and I think the secretary will be able to assure the Indian leadership that we have no plans to place caps on H-1B work visas for nations that are having foreign companies store data locally,” she said.
The official acknowledged that President Donald Trump’s administration was undertaking a review of the H-1B program but said it was “not targeted at India.”
“It’s completely separate from our ongoing discussion with India on the importance of ensuring better trade,” she said.
The United States each year grants 85,000 H-1B visas, which are valid for three years to professionals sponsored by employees.
Trump ran for the White House vowing to crack down on immigration, including by building a wall on the Mexican border, denying entry to all Muslims and restricting H-1Bs which he said disadvantaged American workers.
But Trump has appeared to moderate his views on the H-1Bs, saying earlier this year that he wanted to find a way for the top-skilled workers to stay in the United States and become citizens.
Pompeo will be seeking to build defense relations with India during his visit starting Tuesday, which will include a speech in New Delhi on the future of the relationship between the world’s two largest democracies.
The trip comes after the convincing re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist who has supported stronger ties with Washington.
Cannabis stock plunges on Canopy Growth’s disappointing results
Canopy Growth's share price plunged Friday after it released disappointing financial results, despite surging sales of cannabis -- eight months after recreational pot was legalized in Canada.
The company lost four times more than analysts had been expecting, even as production of the new cash crop jumped.
Canopy's share price fell nearly nine percent in New York to US$39.97 at midday, after the company late Thursday reported a loss of Can$323 million in the fourth quarter, far more than the Can$54 million loss in the same period last year
The company blamed higher costs for sales and marketing .
‘Girl, bye!’ Watch CNN’s April Ryan tell Sarah Sanders off and mock her farewell party
In a new video posted to Instagram on Friday, CNN’s April Ryan lambasted outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders for failing to do her job as the possibility of outright war with Iran has dramatically increased.
“I’m on a cross-country flight and very disturbed that in the midst of serious issues of possible strikes against Iran that there was no briefing by Sarah Huckabee Sanders. In over 100+ days, the day that she should have had a briefing, she didn’t. Serious issues of life and death. Serious issues of war. And this administration chooses not to brief the American public?” she said. “Shame.”
Fox News fans melt down on Brett Kavanaugh for siding with Mississippi black man convicted by all-white juries
Responding an article reporting on a major Supreme Court decision that found racial bias in case of a Mississippi black man convicted six times by all-white juries, Fox News fans lashed at out at recently-appointed conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh for writing the majority opinion.
According to Fox, the Supreme Court tossed out the murder conviction of Curtis Flowers, who was tried multiple times for the 1996 murder of four people in a furniture store in Mississippi and has been sitting on death row for 22 years.