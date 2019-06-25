Prosecutors offered indicted GOP congressman a deal to keep his multiple taxpayer-funded trysts quiet — but he refused
On Tuesday, CNN reported that Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), facing indictment for stealing campaign funds and falsifying spending reports, was offered a deal by to keep secret the incidents in which he used taxpayer money to finance affairs with lobbyists — but he refused.
“Prosecutors told a judge they tried to cut a deal with Hunter to avoid revealing the alleged tryst, but his attorneys refused,” reported CNN’s Tom Foreman.
The affairs were made public shortly after it was revealed that Hunter’s wife Margaret, an alleged co-conspirator in the scheme, was cooperating with prosecutors. Hunter had previously tried to blame the entire scheme on his wife — a claim that looks increasingly dubious.
“Prosecutors describe a trip to Heavenly Mountain Resort in California in 2010, where the congressman and a female lobbyist spent the weekend skiing, ordering room service, and enjoying the amenities, using his campaign credit card to cover the $1,000 tab and more campaign cash for travel,” said Foreman. “Other trips with the same woman, a double date to Virginia Beach where prosecutors say Hunter dropped $900, a concert at which he spent $121 in campaign funds on beer, nachos, and wings, and a golf outing with greens fees for two, ten beers, an Adidas shirt, and a visor all paid for, prosecutors contend, with campaign money.”
“At the Republican convention in Tampa in 2012, the papers say Hunter took up with a woman who worked for a Republican House leadership member, using funds to cover dinners, cocktails and Uber rides to her home,” said Foreman. “A similar pattern allegedly occurred with another woman from his own office in early 2015, where the papers say the two occasionally spent nights together. Then again with another lobbyist that fall, and yet again with another lobbyist the next year.”
Trump elicits unintentional laughter in Oval Office meeting: My wars ‘don’t need exit strategies’
President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that he does not use exit strategies when planning for war.
During an Oval Office press gaggle, the president was asked if he had a plan for ending a possible war with Iran.
"You're not going to need an exit strategy," Trump opined, possibly misunderstanding the term. "I don't need exit strategies."
Some in the room could be heard audibly laughing as the president answered.
Moderate Dem lawmaker tells CNN why Trump’s ‘appalling behavior’ changed his mind on impeachment
Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), a moderate Democrat and a member of the centrist New Democrat Coalition, went on CNN on Tuesday to explain why he has changed his mind and now supports starting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
In an interview with CNN's John Berman, Himes said that Trump has regularly shown that he doesn't care about obeying the law, as evidenced by his decision to completely shrug off his own Office of Special Counsel's finding that adviser Kellyanne Conway has repeatedly violated the Hatch Act.
"Kellyanne Conway had clearly broken the law and she should be removed from office," Himes said. "And the president said, 'Ah heck, that doesn't matter.'"
9/11 first responder busts Trump for lying about helping them: ‘There’s no meeting’
Appearing in CNN's New Day, two New York City first responders trashed Congress for its foot-dragging over providing funding to help those afflicted by illnesses directly related from the 9/11 attack.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, 9/11 first responder John Feal first took shots at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before getting around to recent comments made by President Donald Trump where he claimed he was having a meeting with representatives of the firefighters and police this week.
In an interview with NBC's Chuck Todd, the president noted the work being done by former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart to help get legislation pushed through, and said that he is taking a personal interest in the 9/11 victims' plight.