Prosecutors offered indicted GOP congressman a deal to keep his multiple taxpayer-funded trysts quiet — but he refused

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), facing indictment for stealing campaign funds and falsifying spending reports, was offered a deal by to keep secret the incidents in which he used taxpayer money to finance affairs with lobbyists — but he refused.

“Prosecutors told a judge they tried to cut a deal with Hunter to avoid revealing the alleged tryst, but his attorneys refused,” reported CNN’s Tom Foreman.

The affairs were made public shortly after it was revealed that Hunter’s wife Margaret, an alleged co-conspirator in the scheme, was cooperating with prosecutors. Hunter had previously tried to blame the entire scheme on his wife — a claim that looks increasingly dubious.

“Prosecutors describe a trip to Heavenly Mountain Resort in California in 2010, where the congressman and a female lobbyist spent the weekend skiing, ordering room service, and enjoying the amenities, using his campaign credit card to cover the $1,000 tab and more campaign cash for travel,” said Foreman. “Other trips with the same woman, a double date to Virginia Beach where prosecutors say Hunter dropped $900, a concert at which he spent $121 in campaign funds on beer, nachos, and wings, and a golf outing with greens fees for two, ten beers, an Adidas shirt, and a visor all paid for, prosecutors contend, with campaign money.”

“At the Republican convention in Tampa in 2012, the papers say Hunter took up with a woman who worked for a Republican House leadership member, using funds to cover dinners, cocktails and Uber rides to her home,” said Foreman. “A similar pattern allegedly occurred with another woman from his own office in early 2015, where the papers say the two occasionally spent nights together. Then again with another lobbyist that fall, and yet again with another lobbyist the next year.”

