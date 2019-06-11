‘Rampant disloyalty’: Morning Joe panel reveals how much Trump’s staff hates the president
Panelists on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” reacted to a New York Times report showing President Donald Trump’s disinterest in his own re-election campaign, or what he might accomplish in a second term.
The report shows instead that Trump calls up acquaintances to gauge his popularity against Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, asks aides to lie about his low poll numbers and insists on final approval for campaign merchandise and music played at campaign events.
“I can see the argument for not being too much in the weeds with the day-to-day operations campaign,” said Times reporter Nick Confessore, who did not author the report. “But this is a president who often seems distant from his own administration, he’s distant from his own campaign.”
“So what does he care about?” Confessore added. “What’s he doing every day? Why is he there? We see him tweeting a lot, watching a lot of cable news — not that there’s anything wrong with that. It’s important for him to figure out exactly why he’s there and what fight he wants to wage.”
MSNBC contributor Elise Jordan was struck by the level of detail in the piece about the president’s apparent disinterest in governing and campaigning.
“The staff clearly doesn’t like him very much,” she said. “Can you imagine? The details of this piece if this had been about President Obama or President Bush, the disloyalty is running rampant in this administration. It’s just another reminder.”
MSNBC analyst Mike Barnicle said the answer to what Trump cares about is simple.
“He cares about himself,” Barnicle said. “That’s all he cares about — himself — and every day it is just an extension of his show that he has, with set-up villains — it’s either Joe Biden or the Mexican government.”
“The president is obsessed with himself,” he added, “not the country, not any formulation of plans to improve the country, not his goals for his administration’s first term, certainly not what would be a second-term set of goals. It’s himself.”
Breaking Banner
Trump is ramping up tensions with China in a much bigger way than the trade war
Much attention has been devoted to President Donald Trump's trade war with China, which is projected to collectively make both nations $455 billion poorer.
But that may not even be the biggest foreign policy crisis Trump is triggering with China. According to Business Insider, Trump may be threatening the One China policy that makes cooperative policy between the two nations possible.
Breaking Banner
Gun dealer goes bankrupt after stocking up on firearms over fears of Hillary Clinton winning in 2016
A gun dealer who stocked up on firearms while expecting Hillary Clinton to win the White House in 2016 has now filed for bankruptcy.
Bloomberg reports that firearms distributor United Sporting Cos. this week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after its big bet that a Clinton victory would spark a massive spike in gun sales from fearful Trump supporters.
In a court declaration, United Sporting CEO Bradley Johnson said that his business had been hammered by having lower-than-expected sales in the wake of President Donald Trump's upset victory in 2016, as well as getting stuck with excessive inventory.
2020 Election
GOP frets over Trump’s ‘bring it on’ taunt at Dems to start impeachment hearings: ‘You don’t know what’s going to come up’
While President Donald Trump is openly daring Democrats to begin impeachment hearings against him -- hoping to use the move to rally his base before the 2020 election -- some Republicans are afraid the president is making a big mistake.
In a Politico piece on Trump's plan to "weaponize" impeachment talk by turning it back on Democrats, some GOP lawmakers expressed the desire that both sides drop it because of the damage and chaos it could create.
Noting that Trump and his re-election campaign aides plan "to bend the chatter around the [impeachment] issue to their advantage, knowing the topic will dominate the national conversation as the 2020 election ramps up," one adviser said it's not optimum, but it could be helpful.