Reporter busts Trump for lies about cheering Londoners: ‘Those crowds were not in support of him’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday falsely claimed that the thousands of people on the streets of London who were protesting him were actually supporters who were cheering him on.
After Trump’s press conference, CNN international diplomatic editor Nic Robertson said he was bewildered by the president’s claim that London residents have shown him unwavering support during his time in the city.
“I was intrigued that the president thought he could hear people cheering him as he walked between [10 Downing Street] and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office,” Robertson said. “It was quite clear that those crowds were not chanting in support of him.”
Robertson said that officials in the U.K. have insulated Trump from seeing the protesters, as police have made sure to keep the major protests away from the areas where the president is traveling.
Despite the president’s spin, however, he remains a wildly unpopular figure in the United Kingdom. Recent polling data from YouGov shows that the president is toxic politically in the U.K., as just 21 percent of residents in the country have a favorable opinion of him, while 67 percent have an unfavorable opinion.
Watch the video below.
Trump gloated about John McCain’s cancer and cruelly mocked ‘donut’ Meghan McCain for crying: Wolff
In the latest tell-all book about the Trump presidency, "Siege: Trump Under Fire," journalist Michael Wolff claims that Donald Trump leveled mean insults at everyone in his vicinity -- including supporters.
The Daily Mail reports that the book includes incidents in which Trump meanly mocked prominent figures, including Meghan McCain, around her father's death.
"When she hears my name she always looks like she's going to cry. Like her father," Trump allegedly said. He also made fun of her weight, nicknaming her "donut."
Paul Manafort to be held in solitary confinement in notoriously violent Rikers jail
President Donald Trump's former campaign advisor, Paul Manafort, is likely to end up in Rikers Island, the notorious New York City jail, reports the New York Times.
Manafort has been serving his seven-and-a-half year long prison sentence in Pennsylvania. However, he was also indicted on mortgage fraud charges by the Manhattan district attorney. Those charges ensure he'll still spend time in prison even if he's pardoned on federal charges by Donald Trump.
While the 70-year-old awaits arraignment on those charges, he'll likely be housed in Rikers, the Times notes.