Republican Jim Jordan ridiculed for ‘making a certified ass of himself’ in hearing on Trump’s obstruction

A far-right Congressman was mocked on Twitter after his abrasive questioning of John Dean before the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was shut down by Dean in the hearing when the former White House counsel lectured the former assistant wrestling coach.

Video of the exchange was shared online, with much commentary about the Freedom Caucus member, who is known as one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters on Capitol Hill.

Here is some of what people were saying:

Jim Jordan, go home. You're not helping the American people today. You are protecting one man…..Donald J. Trump. Shame on you. — Alexandra (@qantasbird) June 10, 2019

And then he attacked Nadler. Jim Jordan is a complete disgrace. Be embarrassed, Ohio. — KareBearScare (@KareBearScare) June 10, 2019

.@Jim_Jordan is harder on the man who helped bring down a corrupt @POTUS than he was on a serial child molester (Dr. Richard Strauss). DOZENS of young men told him they were molested by Strauss. #JordanMustResign https://t.co/DtKwAcSVdy — MusicReviewer (@MusicReviewer7) June 10, 2019

Gym Jordan — Calgrl (@joanse) June 10, 2019

Gym Jordan is losing it. Trying to shout over the chair? Very professional. — Adam (@ACHBALLAZ) June 10, 2019

These so called Republicans should be so embarrassed how low they have come to try and discredit John Dean. They are truly the old white man's party with a corrupt mission to try and retain power. This has been going on for many, many years. this is the @GOP last dying gasp…. — TerriOutdoors a bit snitty (@bowdent99) June 10, 2019

Jim Jordan is an ass-clown. — Deion Julio (@DeionJulio) June 10, 2019

Jim Jordan wasn't smart enough to pass his law boards after more than one attempt. He was a cowardly and incompetent overseer of child molestors. And he remains cowardly and incompetent as an overseer of Trump's corruption. He is a disgrace and joke. Tea Bag Nation's finest. — Resister In The Rain (@meerkatrodeo) June 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

@Jim_Jordan seems intent on proving that he's nearly as stupid as Louis Gohmert. — Joyce Tyler (@joyce_tyler) June 10, 2019

Ignore the Trump Stepford Wife. Women on the Hill get fined for wearing sleeveless dresses. @Jim_Jordan looks like he woke up late and ran out of the house to pick up coffee for the office. He represents us and looking lazy and sloppy. It doesn't work for me and many others! — Jeannine Torres (@doodledoggie70) June 10, 2019

Attorney vs gym teacher — stable covfefe genius (@igintl) June 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim 💩 Jordan 💩 — (((((Maggie)))) (@MaggieMMMoison) June 10, 2019

So wrestle-boy got his little jock strap all up in a floss. Poor bastard doesn't have the good sense god gave geese — bignote (@billrdrgz53) June 10, 2019

Democrats need to make sure @mattgaetz @Jim_Jordan & @replouiegohmert are front and center at every hearing. They're turning off moderates, soft-Trump supporters and independents. Perhaps even some TrumpCult folks. That's how comical and just really bad they are. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) June 10, 2019

Jim Jordan ignores the message of John Dean & will never ever read the Mueller Report. Because turning a blind eye to criminal behavior is something Gym doesn’t wrestle with. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 10, 2019

I would have bet my salary that Jordan was going to do that…after warning Nadler about the rules he’d try to bait a witness into violating them. He is SO predictable, hypocritical, and a huge jack a$$. — Bill (@GBRBill) June 10, 2019

Jim Jordan (or is that “Gym” Jordan) has made a political career of making a certified ass of himself during congressional hearings. John Dean drinks his milkshake here. Jordan is a fool and a grandstander. Vote him out, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/t8YpCWOHgG — Omar Moore (@thepopcornreel) June 10, 2019

I think it's pretty interesting that Jim Jordan represents the "Christian Right" but acts like an asshole to any House witness that happens to be a Democrat. Stop the act, Jim. — The Conservative Left (@tharealNicholas) June 10, 2019

Who is Jim Jordan working for? Is it Trump's ball sack or Netanyahu's left nut? Or is he a general representative for sexual predators and dictators in general? Sometimes it gets confusing. — Jude Saunders (@Bullshotinbutt) June 10, 2019

He is going for the Gold in the Crazytime Olympics. But Jim Jordan and Louis Gohmert have the lead. https://t.co/6gMbJWo0rE — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) June 10, 2019

They don't like John Dean because of his crimes committed. Which happens to be the same crimes that was proven in Mueller report. Obstruction Hippocracy at it's finest! AMERICANS deserve JUSTICE! — Kat Jackson (@KatJackson11) June 10, 2019