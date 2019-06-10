Quantcast
Republican Jim Jordan ridiculed for ‘making a certified ass of himself’ in hearing on Trump’s obstruction

1 min ago

A far-right Congressman was mocked on Twitter after his abrasive questioning of John Dean before the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was shut down by Dean in the hearing when the former White House counsel lectured the former assistant wrestling coach.

Video of the exchange was shared online, with much commentary about the Freedom Caucus member, who is known as one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters on Capitol Hill.

Here is some of what people were saying:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Trump says he will never resign — just like Nixon said

26 mins ago

June 10, 2019

During a celebration for the winner of the Indy 500, President Donald Trump went off on impeachment.

“You can’t impeach somebody when there’s never been a thing done wrong,” Trump said, according to New York Times reporter Katie Rogers.

He then got in a jab about former White House Counsel John Dean.

Taking press questions at Indy 500 event, Pres unimpressed by John Dean testimony today. “John Deans been a loser for many years." says @POTUS. Watched his testimony "on a network that’s not exactly Trump oriented.” Notes Dean was disbarred and went to prison," for Watergate.

Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021: Trudeau

32 mins ago

June 10, 2019

Canada will ban single-use plastics from 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday, declaring it a "global challenge" to phase out the bottles, straws and plastic bags clogging the world's oceans.

"I am very pleased to announce that as early as 2021 Canada will ban harmful, single-use plastics from coast to coast," Trudeau said, arguing Canada has a unique chance to lead to fight against plastic pollution as the country with the world's longest coastline.

Trudeau said that in Canada less than 10 percent of plastics are currently recycled.

WATCH: Viral ‘dancing cop’ slugs an unarmed black man in dramatic video

50 mins ago

June 10, 2019

Columbus, Ohio police officer Anthony Johnson often boast about his positive relationship with the community he works in.

"I grew up hating the police... now I'm a police officer. I grew up in the same streets I now protect," Johnson's Instagram bio states.

However, in a viral video, Johnson is seen hitting an unarmed black man in front of his family. According to 10TV News, Johnson is under fire after the cell phone video captured him punching Jonathan Robinson.

