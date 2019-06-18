Republicans advance anti-LGBT pro-discrimination Christian extremist nominee for lifetime appointment
Senate Republicans just moved closer to confirming an anti-LGBT pro-discrimination Christian extremist attorney to a lifetime appointment on the federal bench. After Tuesday’s 52-44 vote Matthew Kacsmaryk of First Liberty Institute is now just one final vote away from becoming a federal judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.
Kacsmaryk is opposed by hundreds of LGBT and civil rights groups. The Leadership Conference, a coalition of more than 200 national organizations calls Kacsmaryk “a right-wing extremist who has made a career out of dehumanizing LGBTQ people, debasing women, and assailing health care rights. He has expressed staunch opposition to the Equality Act, marriage equality, and promoted the dangerous lie that being transgender is a ’delusion.’ He has attacked Roe v. Wade and challenged the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive access.”
Lambda Legal is part of a 75-group coalition that also opposes Kacsmaryk, saying in a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein. The group notes that Kacsmaryk defended Melissa Klein of Sweetcakes by Melissa, and argued that “preventing sexual orientation-based discrimination cannot justify serious burdens on…constitutionally protected religious freedom.”
The Alliance for Justice published a six-page report on Kacsmaryk, concluding “Kacsmaryk has built his legal career opposing equal rights for millions of his fellow citizens. His harsh and demeaning rhetoric regarding LGBTQ rights and reproductive rights sends a clear message that he has little regard for established legal precedent in this area. Kacsmaryk often couches his opposition to equal rights in religious language.”
The AFJ added, “Kacsmaryk’s statements demonstrate beliefs that discrimination against LGBTQ Americans is valid and should be condoned.”
Trump once again suggests the Central Park Five are guilty: ‘You have people on both sides of that’
During a brief Q&A with the press on Tuesday, President Donald Trump once again appeared to suggest that he still believes the Central Park Five are guilty.
"You have people on both sides of that," he told reporters. "They admitted their guilt."
In 1989, the group of five African-American teenagers were convicted of raping a jogger in Central Park, and spent six to 13 years in prison before a serial rapist confessed to the crime. Their confessions were ultimately found to have been coerced, and DNA evidence proved them innocent. At the time of their conviction, Trump took out full-page ads in The New York Times calling to "Bring back the death penalty," and even years after they have been exonerated, Trump continues to doubt their innocence, and openly said so during the 2016 presidential election.
Nancy Pelosi rips ‘cruel’ Trump for his ‘discriminatory policies’ that have done nothing to help
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told President Donald Trump that he should probably meet with Congress before unleashing a hellish mass arrest across the United States.
The president announced Tuesday that ICE intends to issue a nationwide arrest warrant to all undocumented immigrants, who will be rounded up for speedy trials so they can be deported.
"Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in," Trump tweeted late Monday. "Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!"
