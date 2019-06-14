REVEALED: Harriet Tubman $20 bill design basically completed before Steve Mnuchin killed planned change

Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin earlier this year said that it was unlikely that abolitionist Harriet Tubman would replace former President Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill — and he cited “technical” challenges to justify stopping the change.

The New York Times reports, however, that “extensive work” on the bill had already been completed when Mnuchin abruptly announced that it would not be used.

“In fact, work on the new $20 note began before Mr. Trump took office, and the basic design already on paper most likely could have satisfied the goal of unveiling a note bearing Tubman’s likeness on next year’s centennial of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote,” the Times reports. “An image of a new $20 bill, produced by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing and obtained by The New York Times from a former Treasury Department official, depicts Tubman in a dark coat with a wide collar and a white scarf.”

Additionally, a source tells the Times that they had personally seen “a metal engraving plate and a digital image of a Tubman $20 bill while it was being reviewed by engravers and Secret Service officials as recently as May 2018.”

The Times has a photo of the Harriet Tubman $20 bill design — check it out for yourself here.