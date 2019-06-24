Revealed: The real reason Trump took off for presidential retreat at Camp David

President Donald Trump took a hastily organized trip to Camp David, apparently to get away from some of his advisers and family members.

Some of his aides said the trip was a much-needed break from life in the White House, and officials declined to provide a readout of the president’s calls and activities, reported CNN.

No communications staffers joined Trump on the outing, which the president announced Saturday on his Twitter account.

I am at Camp David working on many things, including Iran! We have a great Economy, Tariffs have been very helpful both with respect to the huge Dollars coming IN, & on helping to make good Trade Deals. The Dow heading to BEST June in 80 years! Stock Market BEST June in 50 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019 Raw Story is now on Instagram. Get our latest stories and

exclusive videos. Click to follow!

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump visited the Maryland presidential retreat without his family, the vice president or any senior policy aides, as he usually has done when visiting Camp David.

Only a handful of junior staffers, including social media director Dan Scavino, joined him this weekend.

Trump insisted that multiple Iran meetings were on his agenda, his national security adviser John Bolton was in Jerusalem and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was preparing for a trip to Brussels.

“We’re going to have meetings and a lot of work,” Trump told reporters, before leaving. “We have a series of meetings, and, more importantly, a series of very well connected phone calls. We have a great phone system up there.”